ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time for a betting prediction and pick in the NBA as we head to the Western Conference for this Tuesday nightcap. The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-1) visit the Golden State Warriors (11-10) with OKC leading the season series 1-0. Check our NBA odds series for the Thunder-Warriors prediction and pick.

The Oklahoma City Thunder are first overall in the NBA on their historic run to start the season, most recently taking down the Portland Trail Blazers 123-115. To no surprise, they come in the double-digit betting favorites for yet another game.

The Golden State Warriors are eighth in the Western Conference following their most recent 104-96 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. They've certainly had their share of both winning and losing skids throughout this season, hoping to halt the momentum of the Thunder here tonight.

NBA odds courtesy of DraftKings

Thunder vs. Warriors Odds

Oklahoma City Thunder: -11.5 (-105)

Golden State Warriors: +11.5 (-115)

Over: 223.5 (-110)

Under: 223.5 (-110)

Thunder vs. Warriors Key Injuries

Oklahoma City: Alex Caruso, OUT (quad) / Luguentz Dort, OUT (abductor) / Isaiah Hartenstein, OUT (calf)

Golden State: Jimmy Butler, Questionable (glutes) / Stephen Curry, OUT (quad) / Draymond Green, Probable (foot) / Al Horford, OUT (sciatica) / Trayce Jackson-Davis, Questionable (knee)

Thunder vs. Warriors Betting Trends

Article Continues Below

The Golden State Warriors are 7-2 at home. The Oklahoma City Thunder are 10-1 on the road.

Both teams are 10-11 ATS overall. The Warriors are 6-3 ATS at home, while the Thunder are 5-6 ATS on the road.

The Thunder have been favored to win all 21 of their games this season.

The Thunder are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games

The Warriors are 1-5 ATS in their last six games.

Thunder Last 5: 5-0

5-0 Warriors' Last 5: 2-3

Keys to Thunder vs. Warriors Matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder are off to one of the best starts to a season in NBA history, currently on-pace to break the 73-9 mark set by none other than these Golden State Warriors back in 2015-16. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander currently leads the odds to repeat as MVP once again and with Jalen Williams returning to the lineup, this team shows all the capability to have the best Regular Season we've ever seen.

While this Warriors' roster certainly isn't what it once was, they'll take a bigger hit without Curry on the floor tonight. Jimmy Butler is questionable and it looks as though Draymond Green should be able to start, but the Warriors are banged up this season and it's shown in the way their play has slowed down. To win this game, they'll have to do so on the back of their defense and if Jimmy Butler can play, should bolster their unit as a whole.

However, not many teams have even been able to put up a fight against the Thunder this season with the way they've been playing on both ends of the floor. Not only is their offense lead by the league's second-highest scorer in SGA, but they rank first in several defensive statistics and are the NBA's best team in overall defensive efficiency. With the key playmakers injured and Stephen Curry out, the Warriors are going to be pressed to score baskets on each possession they're allowed.

There's no denying that the Thunder have been lackluster in covering the spread, but that's all thanks to the lofty spreads and expectations for them to win every game. This 12-point mark should be a bit more manageable given the injuries on Golden State. It'll be interesting to see if this game has a similar flow to their last meeting where the Thunder pulled away in the fourth quarter during a competitive first three.

Thunder vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

This would be a much more competitive game if Steph Curry was playing for the Warriors, but it seems as though the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to notch their thirteenth-consecutive win against the team that set the bar at 73-9. Draymond Green's return should be able to bolster their defensive muscle, but there's not much stopping the multi-faceted scoring of the Thunder.

Furthermore, Thunder's Chet Holmgren will see a massive boost in this game with Isaiah Hartenstein out, so expect the offense to flow through him and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight. We'll keep things safe and roll with the Thunder to cover while the total slightly leans over.

Final Thunder-Warriors Prediction and Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -11.5 (-105); OVER 223.5 (-110)