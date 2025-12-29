The boxing world is in shock this morning after reports surfaced that former unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua was involved in a fatal car crash in Nigeria that claimed two lives.

The British-Nigerian superstar was traveling in a Lexus SUV on the busy Lagos–Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State when the vehicle collided with a stationary truck late Sunday evening.

BREAKING NEWS: Boxing champion Anthony Joshua has survived a deadly car crash in Nigeria that killed two people. He was a passenger in a Lexus when it reportedly smashed into a truck. This is him being carried out of his vehicle, clearly in agony. But he is said to be OK. pic.twitter.com/Ppm2EHj8mn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Authorities confirm that two passengers, who were traveling alongside Joshua, died at the scene, while the 36-year-old boxer suffered minor injuries and was treated by medical personnel shortly after the incident. Eyewitness accounts describe the crash as “brutal,” with heavy damage to the front end of the SUV.

Joshua, who had returned to Nigeria for a short holiday following his recent headline victory over Jake Paul in Miami, was reportedly visiting family and attending charity events in Lagos earlier in the week. His management team has not yet released an official statement, but sources close to the fighter told local media that he suffered minor injuries but is “fine”.

The tragedy comes at a time when Joshua appeared rejuvenated in his career and personal life, having reignited global fan interest with his knockout of Jake Paul earlier this month. The shocking news of his survival — coupled with the loss of two lives — sent waves of concern throughout the boxing community.

As fans await further updates from his camp, it’s clear the crash marks a sobering moment for one of boxing’s biggest global icons — a stark reminder that even champions are not invincible outside the ring.