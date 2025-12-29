Forty-year-old soccer legend Cristiano Ronaldo has been an active part of the Saudi Arabian soccer team, Al-Nassr FC, since 2023. Following a jump from Manchester United a couple of years ago, Ronaldo became an integral part of the Middle Eastern team's squad. Ronaldo rose to popularity from a young age after his stint at the Northern English club under Sir Alex Ferguson, following which he jumped ship to Real Madrid.

Spending the majority of his career in Europe, Ronaldo has now dropped return rumors with his latest statements. Recently speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards 2025, Ronaldo hinted at a possible European return after receiving the Best Middle-Eastern Player award (as per MARCA).

“My passion is high, and I want to continue. It doesn't matter where I play, whether in the Middle East or Europe,” Ronaldo said. “I always enjoy playing football, and I want to keep going.”

Currently standing at 956 goals in 1300 games, Ronaldo also shared his thoughts on reaching the 1000 goals milestone.

“I will reach the number (1000 goals) for sure, if no injuries.”

Ronaldo began his senior career in 2002 with Sporting CP and has scored a total of 956 goals for both club and country. Currently an essential part of the Saudi Pro League, “CR7” is still open to the chance of European glory, following his past successful stints at Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo gets honest about retirement plans

A few weeks ago, during an interview with CNN, Ronaldo opened up and shared his honest thoughts on retirement ahead of the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo opened up about his participation in his sixth and possibly final World Cup.

“Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years. I feel very good in this moment. I score goals, I still feel quick and sharp, I’m enjoying my game in the national team.”

“Let’s be honest, when I mean soon, I mean probably one or two years. I’m enjoying the moment. But when I mean soon, it’s really soon, because I give everything for football. I’m in the game for the last 25 years, I did everything.”