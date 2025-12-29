The Buffalo Bills lost a heartbreaker this Sunday. Facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo was on the verge of completing a 13-point comeback late in the fourth quarter of their game. After scoring on a Tush Push against Philly, the Bills went for the bold option of going for two with just seven seconds left in the game.

It did not work out for the Bills. Josh Allen had Khalil Shakir open on a late crosser at the back of the endzone. However, the Bills quarterback whiffed badly, missing his target by a few yards. As a result, Philly holds on to the win, and Buffalo's chances of winning the division are lost.

Allen is getting a lot of flak on social media for badly whiffing on that would-be game-winning throw.

Allen aggravated a foot injury he's suffered earlier this season. The Bills star looked hobbled at times during the game, but that hasn't stopped fans from taking shots at the quarterback.

Allen played generally well during the game, completing 23 of his 35 passing attempts for 262 yards. However, Buffalo didn't find the endzone until late in the fourth quarter, struggling to move the chains against the ferocious Eagles defense.

The Bills are still set to make the postseason, their spot secured before Sunday's games. However, getting home-field advantage in the first round would have been nice for them. Allen plays extremely well in home games this season, and the Buffalo crowd acts like a 12th man for the team as well.

This game poses a lot of question about Buffalo's chances of winning the Super Bowl this season. Going three full quarters without scoring a single point raises a lot of eyebrows. For now, though, the Bills look towards their Week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins and see if they'll play their starters in that game.