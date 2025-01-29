ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Phoenix Suns haven't had an easy schedule lately, as they just had a battle with the Los Angeles Clippers and will now need to do it again against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Suns have taken those games in stride and secured a massive victory against Los Angeles. Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are also performing well recently and are battling with their counterparts for playoff positioning. Minnesota is 25-21 and seventh in the conference, but Phoenix is nipping at their heels with a 24-21 record. The Timberwolves have to feel confident in this matchup, as they swept the Suns in the first round of the playoffs last season and won their first meeting earlier this year. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Timberwolves-Suns prediction and pick.

Here are the Timberwolves-Suns NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Timberwolves-Suns Odds

Minnesota Timberwolves: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -125

Phoenix Suns: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +111

Over: 218 (-105)

Under: 218 (-115)

How To Watch Timberwolves vs. Suns

Time: 9 PM ET/6 PM PT

TV: Fanduel Sports Network

Why the Timberwolves Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Timberwolves experienced some issues as the calendar switched to 2025, but their recent three-game winning streak has people wondering if Anthony Edwards and Minnesota are back. Their 29-point blowout over the Denver Nuggets is a great sign for the team's future, but the key factor will be keeping those performances consistent. The Timberwolves have one of the most pestering, playoff-style rosters in the league, but they need to land a better seed as the playoffs approach.

The Suns have been rolling recently with an 8-2 victory, but there are some holes in a potential argument that they are a different team. Phoenix has been getting plenty of heat since the creation of their new big three, and everyone is waiting for them to break out. Some wonder if this recent stretch is the beginning, but the 8-2 record isn't as good when you realize they were double-digit favorites in four of those wins and have just a 4-5-1 record against the spread.

Why the Suns Could Cover the Spread/Win

Phoenix has been on a roll recently, winning eight of their last ten games. There have been some easy wins on that schedule, as they were double-digit favorites in four of those eight victories, but there are no guarantees in professional sports. The Suns' recent gutsy win over the Suns as a one-point underdog is one example of Phoenix having a different mindset this season. If they can roll that over and have the same performance against Minnesota, it'll reveal much about the team's potential.

The Suns won all three regular-season games against the Timberwolves last season, which made it even more shocking when Minnesota swept them in the postseason. It has to be in their heads now, as Minnesota continued that winning streak in their first meeting this season. It's hard to ignore the Suns' four-game winning streak before the recent run, but it'd be understandable if you didn't trust it.

Final Timberwolves-Suns Prediction & Pick

Kevin Durant's injury status will be something to monitor leading up to this game, but it might not even matter if he's playing or not. Phoenix is coming off an emotional victory over the Clippers, and it'll be challenging to get up for a team that has been beating them down over their past five meetings. Take the Timberwolves to add a sixth win to the total.

Final Timberwolves-Suns Prediction & Pick: Timberwolves -1.5 (-110)