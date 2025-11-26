ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA Cup is back in action as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for the continuation of group play. The Minnesota Timberwolves (10-7) will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-1) as the two rivals meet for the first time this season. Check our NBA odds series for the Timberwolves-Thunder prediction and pick.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are third in the West's Group A with a 2-1 NBA Cup record. Most recently, the Timberwolves fell to the Sacramento Kings 117-112 for the second-straight loss of this current road trip. They'll hope to break this losing streak and contend against the defending champs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder lead their Group A with a 2-0 NBA Cup record. Most recently taking down the Portland Trail Blazers 122-95, the Thunder have won all but one game this season with a perfect 8-0 record at home looking to add another.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder NBA Cup Odds

Timberwolves: +10.5 (-110)

Thunder: -10.5 (-110)

Over: 229.5 (-108)

Under: 229.5 (-112)

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Key Injuries

Minnesota: N/A

Oklahoma City: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, questionable (illness) / Aaron Wiggins, OUT (abductor) / Jalen Williams, OUT (wrist)

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 8-0 at home this season. The Timberwolves are 5-4 on the road.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been listed as betting favorites in every one of their games this season.

The Thunder are 10-8 ATS overall, 5-3 ATS at home. The Timberwolves are 6-11 ATS overall, 3-6 ATS on the road.

The Minnesota Timberwolves are 0-3 as underdogs this season.

The total has gone UNDER in Minnesota's last seven-straight games. It's gone UNDER six of Oklahoma City's last nine games.

Timberwolves Last 5: 2-3 (1-4 ATS)

2-3 (1-4 ATS) Thunder Last 5: 5-0 (2-3 ATS)

Article Continues Below

Keys to Timberwolves vs. Thunder Matchup

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been an absolute betting wagon this season and they're off to one of the best starts in franchise history at 17-1. They're the clear favorites to repeat as NBA Champions and given their early-season success, they're the favorites to hoist the NBA Cup after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks last season. Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as ‘questionable' ahead of this one, but should be healthy enough to make the start given the situation.

The Timberwolves, on the other hand, have been struggling against good teams this season, most recently dropping to the Denver Nuggets and Sacramento Kings. Both Anthony Edwards (27.8 PPG) and Julius Randle (24.2 PPG) have been doing their part in keeping this team competitive, but they're seriously relying on Jaden McDaniels to take a massive leap forward this season with his scoring.

Still, Minnesota will have to win this game on the back of their defense, which ranks 10th league-wide in efficiency rating. The only issue, however, is that the Oklahoma City Thunder lead the NBA in defensive rating and net rating, so it's nearly impossible to keep up with this team on offense when their defense is playing lights-out.

Both Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein will have massive roles in the paint matching up against veterans Rudy Gobert and Julius Randle for Minnesota. Holmgren and Hartenstein are certainly the more versatile duo on the offensive end and we can expect them to go at Minnesota's bigs aggressively and try to find chances at the line. Despite the star power of Edwards and Gilgeous-Alexander, this game should be decided in the paint and on the glass.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Prediction and Pick

The Timberwolves and Thunder will meet for the first time this season, renewing one of the better rivalries we've seen develop in the Western Conference. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander should be good to go ahead of this one as the Thunder are primed to continue their dominance over the rest of the league. Don't let their record against the spread fool you – they've been favorites in every games this season, oftentimes by double digits. They've won their last nine consecutive games but at least 10 points, making for an extremely soft 10.5-point line in this game.

We can still expect the Minnesota Timberwolves to show up and elevate their play given their healthy injury report, but they've clearly looked flat during this current road trip. Heading into a ruckus Oklahoma City arena following an OT-loss in Sacramento will make it very difficult to overcome any big scoring runs from the Thunder in this one.

While the Timberwolves will put up a solid fight for the first half, the Thunder will eventually pull away in this game as they've been able to do throughout most of the season. Their defense is far too strong for teams to consistently score against and their offense is firing on all cylinders at the moment. Let's roll with the Thunder to cover the spread.

Final Timberwolves-Thunder NBA Cup Prediction and Pick: Oklahoma City Thunder -10.5 (-110); OVER 229.5 (-108)