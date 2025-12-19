As rumors surround the Miami Marlins regarding moves the team could potentially make this offseason and winter, there could be some in the baseball world who wonder if they're going to be buyers or sellers. One player who has fueled rumors around the Marlins is pitcher Edward Cabrera, as this MLB insider gives more detail around his status.

League insider Russell Dorsey would speak on the MLB Network about Miami and say that the team is looking to improve next season, and with a relatively low payroll, the way to do so is through trades. Enter Edward Cabrera's name as an option, as Dorsey mentions, as with his talents and contract, he is one that other teams will be interested in.

“One thing [the Marlins have] been able to do really well over the last couple of years is develop a high-level starting pitching. And so, how do you trade from strength to make yourself better? You look at that starting staff, and a guy that stands out to me is Edward Cabrera,” Dorsey said.

“And he's a guy that's generated a lot of buzz around major league baseball. A lot of teams would call the Marlins about him. And it's not gonna be cheap. When you have a guy who is that good, hasn't even hit his prime yet, and has four years of club control, you're gonna have to pay to get that guy out of the Marlins hands,” Dorsey continued.

"A guy that stands out to me is Edward Cabrera…" Could the Marlins look to move a starting pitcher to improve their offense?@Russ_Dorsey1 | #MLBNHotStove pic.twitter.com/uNMxQiOvjR — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) December 19, 2025

Last season, Cabrera recorded a 3.53 ERA to go along with 150 strikeouts and an 8-7 record in 137.2 innings at 27 years old. At any rate, the Marlins are looking to get better as they finished last season with a 79-83 record, putting them third in the NL East.