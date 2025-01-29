ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a UNLV Utah State prediction and pick. Find out how to watch UNLV Utah State.

The UNLV Rebels are trapped in a vicious cycle they cannot seem to escape from. Just when you think a UNLV men's basketball team is about to turn the corner, and just when it seems real hope is about to flow back into this program, the bottom falls out.

UNLV had an amazingly great week two weeks ago. The Rebels beat Utah State and San Diego State in consecutive games to add two high-end wins to their resume. What had been an ordinary UNLV season without anything to get excited about suddenly burst alive with a sense of possibility. The Rebels finally showed how much upside they really do possess when they put all the pieces together and play well at both ends of the floor. Their defense was exceptionally strong in the win over Utah State at home, and their offense was up to the challenge in the win over San Diego State on the road in Viejas Arena, a notoriously difficult place to play for visiting teams in the Mountain West Conference. UNLV put together back-to-back wins against formidable foes. Rebel fans had reason to think the team was finally going to realize its potential.

This, however, is UNLV basketball, where progress just doesn't seem to be sustained for more than one week. The Rebels have struggled to make the NCAA Tournament over the past decade precisely because they can't maintain a high level of form for three or four weeks, for six or seven straight games. Two or three good games turn into two or three bad games the next 10 days. So it was for Vegas this past week. The Rebels endured a brutal and inexcusable home-court loss to a mediocre Wyoming side. Then UNLV put up a good fight against Mountain West leader New Mexico but fell just short in a heartbreaker. That two-game homestand summed up the past decade of UNLV hoops, a frustrating and losing battle against the ups and downs of a college basketball season. UNLV can't maintain an upward trajectory very long. The Rebels have to find a way to get this problem sorted out.

Here are the UNLV-Utah State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: UNLV-Utah State Odds

UNLV: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +520

Utah State: -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -750

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch UNLV vs Utah State

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT

TV: FS1

*Watch college basketball LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win

UNLV failed last week. The Rebels will usually pick things back up after they stumble and fall. They ride the rollercoaster for better or worse. You don't want to pick UNLV in the middle of a Rebel winning streak, because that streak usually ends soon after it starts. However, you do want to pick UNLV in the midst of a losing streak, because the Rebels usually reverse course. They are double-digit dogs here and can cover even if they lose by 11.

Why Utah State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Utah State will want to avenge its loss to UNLV. The Aggies have blown out their last two opponents and are in position to run it up against UNLV at home.

Final UNLV-Utah State Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to UNLV, but we don't trust the Rebels. Pass.

Final UNLV-Utah State Prediction & Pick: UNLV +11.5