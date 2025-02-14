ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Interstate rivals meet in an SEC battle as Vanderbilt visits Tennessee. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Vanderbilt-Tennessee prediction and pick.

Vanderbilt is 17-7 on the year and 5-6 in conference play, good for ninth in the SEC. They also opened the year strong, going 13-1 to start the year. Since then, they are just 4-5. Vanderbilt does have upsets of South Carolina, Tennessee, and Kentucky recently, though. In their last game, Vanderbilt faced Auburn. Auburn led by just two points at the end of the first half. Still, Vanderbilt would have a lead with 14:14 left in the game, but they could not hold on. Auburn would win the game 80-68.

Tennessee is 20-5 on the year while sitting 7-4 in SEC play, which is good for fifth place in the SEC. They opened up the season 14-0 before a 73-43 loss to Florida. They would win the next two games but then lose three of their next four games, including a Tennessee loss to Auburn by just two points. Since then, they have won three of four games. Last time out, Tennessee faced Kentucky. Tennessee would be down by seven at the end of the first half but would take the lead with under seven minutes left to go in the second half. Still, Kentucky would end up with a 75-64 victory.

Here are the Vanderbilt-Tennessee College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Vanderbilt-Tennessee Odds

Vanderbilt: +12.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +640

Tennessee: -12.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1000

Over: 137.5 (-115)

Under: 137.5 (-105)

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

Time: 1:00 PM ET/ 10:00 AM PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Vanderbilt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Vanderbilt is ranked 46th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 35th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 71st in adjusted defensive efficiency. Vanderbilt has been better on the offensive end of the court this year. They are 30th in the nation in points per game while sitting 92nd in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they have started games strong. Vanderbilt is 22nd in the nation in first-half points this year.

Vanderbilt is led by Jason Edwards. Edwards is scoring 17.4 points per game while adding two rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. Meanwhile, AJ Hoggard leads the team in assists per game. He comes in with 4.6 assists per game while adding 10.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. Finally, Tyler Nickel comes in with ten points per game and 2.3 rebounds.

In the frontcourt, Devin McGlockten leads the team in rebounding this year. He comes in with 8.1 rebounds per game this year. He is also scoring 11.2 points and 1.2 blocks per game this year. He is joined in the frontcourt by Jaylen Carey. Carey is scoring eight points per game while also adding six rebounds per game this year.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee is ranked fifth in KenPom's current rankings. They are 37th in the nation in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting first in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Tennessee has been dominant on defense this year. They are second in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting first in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they have been great against the three this year. Tennessee is first in the nation against the three this season.

Tennessee is led by Chaz Lanier. He comes into the game with 17.4 points per game this year while adding 3.5 rebounds, one assist, and one steal per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Zakai Zeigler, who leads the team in assists and steals this year. Zeigler comes in with 7.5 assists and 2.1 steals per game this year. Further, he is scoring 13 points per game with 3.4 rebounds. Finally, Jordan Gainey comes into the game with 10.6 points per game while adding 3.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Igor Milicic Jr. leads the team in rebounds this year. He comes into the game with eight rebounds per game hile adding 11 points and 2.2 assists. He is joined in the front court by Felix Okpara, who is scoring 7.6 points wth 6.3 rebounds per game this year.

Final Vanderbilt-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

Vanderbilt has been better on the offensive end of the court, but the Tennessee defense is dominant. Vanderbilt is 63rd in the nation shooting inside of the arc, but Tennessee is tenth in the nation against the two. Further, Vanderbilt has been solid in the first half, sitting 22nd in the nation in first-half points, but Tennessee is sixth in the nation in opponent points in the first half. Tennessee will also dominate the rebounding game. They are 51st in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while Vanderbilt is 207th. Further, Tennessee is 14th in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, and Vanderbilt is 125th. Vanderbilt has had upsets this year, but this will not be one of them.

Final Vanderbilt-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -12.5 (-120)