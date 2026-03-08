While Aaron Rodgers is a free agent, it's no secret that he remains on the Pittsburgh Steelers' radar. The interest is mutual, as Rodgers loves playing for the Steelers. There is just one small caveat.

Pittsburgh's home stadium Acrisure Stadium has gotten plenty of flack for their playing surface over the years. Now, Rodgers has joined the wave of those who aren't a fan. Other than that playing surface though, the quarterback's Pittsburgh experience has been flawless, via the Pat McAfee Show, h/t Pro Football Talk.

“Just seeing the response from the fans, and how much they loved the Black and Gold. And then, Acrisure, other than the field surface itself, is a great place to play,” Rodgers said.

The Steelers have already committed to replacing the surface at Acrisure Stadium, they have heard the complaints. Maybe that'll be enough for Rodgers to return, although he still hasn't made his decision. Regardless of who is playing quarterback though, Pittsburgh is hoping to have their Acrisure problem resolved sooner rather than later.

Rodgers' first season with the Steelers resulted in a 10-6 record and a trip to the playoffs; although Pittsburgh was eliminated in the Wild Card Round. The quarterback completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Steelers do have a young quarterback in Will Howard on their roster and could look to go QB in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, both are inexperienced options. Pittsburgh knows exactly what they have in Rodgers. Especially new head coach Mike McCarthy, who coached the quarterback on the Green Bay Packers.

First, the Steelers must actually follow through on their playing surface change. But throughout the season, Rodgers' potential return to Pittsburgh will be arguably the biggest storyline around the team.