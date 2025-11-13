ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev kicks off the prelims with a fight between Viacheslav Borshchev and Matheus Camilo in the lightweight division on Saturday. Check out our UFC odds series for our Borshchev-Camilo prediction and pick.

Viacheslav Borshchev (8-6-1) enters UFC 322 with a tough stretch behind him. He dropped his last two outings, losing to Terrance McKinney by submission and Tom Nolan by decision. After going 3-5-1 in the UFC, he’ll look to rebound as he comes into his fight this weekend against Matheus Camilo.

Matheus Camilo (9-3) is coming off a second-round submission loss to Gabe Green in his UFC debut. Prior to that, he earned a decision win over Dorobshokh Nabotov to secure his UFC contract. He’ll aim to bounce back as he comes into his fight this weekend against Viacheslav Borshchev.

Here are the UFC 322 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 322 odds: Viacheslav Borshchev-Matheus Camilo odds

Viacheslav Borshchev: +136

Matheus Camilo: -162

Over 2.5 rounds: -180

Under 2.5 rounds: +140

Why Viacheslav Borshchev will win

Last Fight: (L) Terrance McKinney – SUB R1

Last 5: 1-3-1

Finishes: 6 (6 KO/TKO)

Viacheslav Borshchev’s edge over Matheus Camilo for UFC 322 begins with his experience level inside the Octagon. Borshchev’s UFC tenure, facing established contenders, has refined his striking and composure against pressure.​

His powerful kickboxing and technical hands set him apart from Camilo, whose performances have leaned on grappling but lacked defensive polish under fire. Borshchev routinely mixes up body shots and low kicks to wear down opponents, making it tough for wrestlers to get comfortable or establish the takedown rhythm.​

Camilo’s UFC debut exposed gaps in his submission defense and striking, particularly when pressured and forced to trade. Against a volume striker like Borshchev, those weaknesses grow even more apparent, as Borshchev thrives on movement and finding angles rather than standing still for the takedown.​

Additionally, Borshchev has shown he can recover from adversity mid-fight, maintaining composure after setbacks far more consistently than Camilo. This mental toughness, combined with his striking prowess and ability to punish entry attempts, positions him for a strong showing on Saturday.​

Look for Borshchev to dictate range and pace early through crisp combinations, exploiting Camilo’s tendency to back up along the fence. If Camilo shoots, Borshchev’s improved takedown defense and body work give him a clear path to victory as he faces Camilo at UFC 322.​

Why Matheus Camilo will win

Last Fight: (L) Gabe Green – SUB R2

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 (4 KO/TKO/2 SUB)

Matheus Camilo’s key to victory against Viacheslav Borshchev at UFC 322 lies in his multifaceted striking and improved grappling. Camilo blends efficient combinations to the legs, body, and head, using his speed and striking intelligence to punish stationary targets.​

His recent performances reveal strong counter-striking and the ability to make opponents pay for missed shots. Against an opponent like Borshchev, whose tendency is to move forward aggressively, Camilo’s timing and precision on the feet allow him to intercept with sharp calf kicks and crisp counters.​

Camilo’s ground game is another dangerous asset—he’s active off his back, scrambles well, and attacks with submissions if threatened. Borshchev’s struggles against suffocating grapplers and submission threats have been documented, giving Camilo a clear blueprint if the fight hits the mat.​

Mentally, Camilo has shown rapid improvement after setbacks, honing his defensive grappling and survival skills. With his faster hands, diverse attack, and versatility, expect Camilo to control the tempo, exploit openings on the ground, and edge ahead in exchanges as he looks to defeat Borshchev this Saturday at UFC 322.​

Final Viacheslav Borshchev-Matheus Camilo prediction & pick

Camilo, brings a diverse skill set—solid striking, aggressive grappling, and submission threats—to the matchup, which many analysts see as giving him the edge.​​

Borshchev’s best chance comes via his superior technical boxing and body work, especially if he can keep the fight standing and prevent Camilo from implementing his wrestling attacks. However, Camilo’s cardio, pressure, and ability to mix up techniques stand out, especially since Borshchev has struggled with takedown defense and grapplers in the past.​​

If Camilo wrestles and maintains top control, he can wear down Borshchev and threaten with submissions, exploiting an area where Borshchev has often been vulnerable. Expect Camilo’s pace and versatility to push the fight into his territory, and if he adjusts after early striking exchanges, the likelihood of him getting his hand raised increases.​​

Ultimately, Camilo’s well-rounded approach and advantage on the ground should allow him to secure the win. A finish is possible late, but a gritty decision in his favor looks most likely as he faces Borshchev this Saturday at UFC 322.​​

Final Viacheslav Borshchev-Matheus Camilo Prediction & Pick: Matheus Camilo (-162), Under 2.5 Rounds (+140)