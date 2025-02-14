ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with a betting prediction and pick for coverage of Saturday's College Basketball slate as we head to the ACC for this next showdown between in-state rivals. The Virginia Cavaliers (12-12, 5-8 ACC) will visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (11-13, 6-7 ACC) as both teams look to build upon recent wins. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Virginia-Virginia Tech prediction and pick.

The Virginia Cavaliers most recently took down Georgia Tech 75-61 to notch back-to-back wins. They've gone 4-2 over their last six games, but they're still trying to find their footing within the conference. The road back to a .500 ACC record will continue as they visit their in-state rival.

The Virginia Tech Hokies most recently beat Notre Dame 65-63 to notch their third win over the last four games. This will be their second time seeing Virginia during this recent stretch after narrowly beating them 75-74 on the road. Now, they host their rivals looking for a sweep on the season series.

Here are the Virginia-Virginia Tech College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Virginia-Virginia Tech Odds

Virginia: +1.5 (-108)

Moneyline: +105

Virginia Tech: -1.5 (-112)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 126.5 (-110)

Under: 126.5 (-110)

How to Watch Virginia vs. Virginia Tech

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

TV: The CW Network

Why Virginia Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Virginia Cavaliers have won back-to-back games, but their recent loss to this Virginia Tech team on their home floor still has to be fresh in their minds as they head into this contest. They were listed as short betting favorites during that one, but they've gone 1-2 against the Hokies in recent meetings. Junior guard Isaac McKneely just notched a team-high 20 points during their last win and had 19 against Virginia Tech just a few games ago, so expect him to continue his strong play as they try to build a winning streak here.

The Virginia Cavaliers are just averaging 64.2 points per game, ranking them 403rd in Division I basketball. They do, however, rank 94th with 15.3 assists per game, so this team is fully focused on finding the best shot available and spreading the ball around. They have always prided themselves on the defensive end as a program and managed less turnover than the Hokies the first time these teams met, so expect another razor-thin game if Virginia is able to improve their three-point shooting percentage.

Why Virginia Tech Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Virginia Tech Hokies have owned this recent series with three wins over Virginia in their last five meetings, but their last victory was a tough one as they almost allowed the Cavaliers to make a comeback late in the fourth quarter. They were hot that game with a 52.4% mark from three as Jaden Schutt made four of his eight attempts with Ben Burnham and Jaydon Young both hitting 2-4. IF they're able to continue hitting above their 35.8% average on the season, they should be in a good spot to repeat their last performance.

The Hokies also saw a huge performance from Tobi Lawal and his 15 points and 10 rebounds against Notre Dame. Virginia Tech has greatly improved their rebounding this season and it's been a huge difference maker in close games down the stretch. They out-rebounded Virginia by a slim margin during their first meeting, so expect activity on the glass to be another focal point for them in this one.

Final Virginia-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick

These two teams have had a competitive series over the last two years, but the Hokies have come out on top and will be confident on their home floor ahead of this one. However, the Virginia Cavaliers are 6-2 ATS in their last eight games and given the adjustments they made since their last loss, we can expect to see a much better showing out of them in this one.

Still, the Hokies have been much more effective from beyond the arc during their last three meetings against Virginia, converting 30 of their 74 attempts. Virginia has converted just 14 of their 49 attempts, so it's clear the Hokies will continue letting it fly from deep against a Virginia team that certainly doesn't shoot the ball as often.

While Virginia cold stand to make this a close game behind their defense, the Virginia Tech Hokies will be playing with a ton of confidence and should be able to hold their rivals off in this one. Let's roll with Virginia Tech to win this game at home.

Final Virginia-Virginia Tech Prediction & Pick: Virginia Tech Hokies -1.5 (-112)