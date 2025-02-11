ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The 21st-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes host the Washington Huskies in this new Big Ten battle. The programs have met just once in the modern era, with that matchup coming in 2012. It's a new rivalry, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have some importance in the Big Ten. Washington has been struggling in the conference this season and sits in 17th in the Big Ten. However, Ohio State is in a tie with Nebraska for eighth in the conference and is searching for a win in this game to get over .500. It'll be difficult for the Buckeyes to make up enough ground to challenge for the regular season crown, but every seeding counts in a challenging conference tournament. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Washington-Ohio State prediction and pick.

The Huskies picked up a big win in their last game, which got them out of the basement in the conference, but they still have a long way to make up ground on the other teams. The good news is they are just half a game behind three teams and could be in a tie for 14th with a win in this game. Washington has won three of their past ten games but has been looking better with two victories in their past three.

Ohio State can't seem to keep winning consistently enough to stay in the playoff race, as a three-game losing streak earlier in January sent them down the standings, and they have now lost two of their past three. It could be a look-ahead spot for the Buckeyes, as their next matchup is a home date with their rival Michigan Wolverines.

Why Washington Will Cover The Spread/Win

It's easy to see Ohio State's faults this season, and Washington will try to exploit them in this matchup. Any team that ranks in the bottom half of the nation in defense will struggle to compete in the Big Ten, and that's what's happening to the Buckeyes. They rank 188th in total defense, allowing 71.7 points per game. One of Ohio State's strengths is their three-point defense, but they won't get many of those attempts from Washington. The Huskies' offense doesn't scare many teams, but the Buckeyes' defense could keep them in the game enough to cover the spread.

Why Ohio State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State's offense hasn't had any trouble this season, ranking 62nd with 79.3 points per game. It hasn't been a good defensive season from Washington as they learn the new conference, ranking 205th with 72.2 points allowed. The Buckeyes could run away with this game, as their three-point sharpshooters are hitting at a 37.4% clip this season. However, they have to be wary of the Huskies' defense, which doesn't give up many three-point attempts.

Final Washington-Ohio State Prediction & Pick

Ohio State's bread and butter on offense is their three-point shooting, which makes this a poor matchup for them against a team that doesn't let their opponents shoot many threes. Likewise, the looming matchup with Michigan could cause Ohio State to have slightly less juice for this matchup. The Buckeyes will likely win, but keep an eye on the Huskies to keep it close.

Final Washington-Ohio State Prediction & Pick: Washington +10.5 (-110)