ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for MLB action as we revisit these two teams for another four-game series from Boston. The Chicago White Sox will visit the Boston Red Sox as the two sides play their fifth game against one another early into the season. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a White Sox-Red Sox prediction and pick.

The Chicago White Sox most recently dropped their game 8-0 to the Athletics, losing their fourth consecutive game. They've won just two games over their 14 appearances, but those two wins came against the Boston Red Sox in their recent series. They'll come into this one looking for more luck.

The Boston Red Sox most recently beat the Tampa Bay Rays 1-0 and they'll host the White Sox once before this meeting. They've won three of their last four, but they recently dropped their series to Chicago 1-2.

White Sox-Red Sox Projected Starters

Shane Smith (RHP) vs. Garrett Crochet (LHP)

Shane Smith (0-1) with a 2.04 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 12 K, 17.2 IP

Last Start: (L) vs. BOS – 6.0 IP, 3 K, 2 ER

Away Splits: (0-0) with a 0.00 ERA, .100 OBA, 6 K, 6.0 IP

Garrett Crochet (2-1) with a 1.38 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 28 K, 26.0 IP

Last Start: (W) @ CHW – 7.1 IP, 11 K, 1 ER

Home Splits: (0-1) with a 1.59 ERA, .217 OBA, 5 K, 5.2 IP

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: White Sox-Reds Sox Odds

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-126)

Moneyline: +265

Boston Red Sox: -1.5 (-152)

Moneyline: -330

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How to Watch White Sox vs. Red Sox

Time: 4:10 p.m. ET/ 1:10 p.m. PT

TV: Chicago Sports Network, NESN

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why The White Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Chicago White Sox currently have the longest odds to win this years World Series, but that hasn't stopped them from having Boston's number early out the gates. The managed to outscore Boston 14-3 in back-to-back games along with posting their highest run total of the season thus far. They didn't have a great showing against the Athletics and have scored just one run over their last two games, so they're hoping for a better outing against Boston in this one.

The White Sox will send Shane Smith to the mound who, in his only road start this season, managed six scoreless innings with six strikeouts. While he couldn't notch the win, his control was solid throughout the game and allowed his team a chance to contend with their bats. This White Sox team will be a work in progress all season but from what we saw in their first meeting against the Red Sox, they should be able to put up a fight during this series.

Why The Red Sox Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Boston Red Sox are looking for a series win against one of the league's bottom teams, but they struggled to produce runs their last time out against Chicago. Since that series, they picked things back up with a 2-1 series win over the Rays, but they still managed to lose one of their meetings 16-1. Still, they rank tenth in the league in ERA (4.16) so if they're able to keep a game close with their pitching early, they should have a solid chance to put away a team like the White Sox.

The Red Sox will send Garrett Crochet to the mound behind a solid 1.59 ERA on the road. He's holding opponents to a solid OBA in these situations and the Red Sox have been solid overall on their home field with a 5-3 record. Look for Crochet to have an extended role through this game as he's clocked at least seven innings of work in two of his last three starts. The Red Sox are also 2-0 in those games, so he'll be hoping he can make another deep run into this one.

Final White Sox-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

The White Sox and Red Sox had a fairly even series after meeting just a week ago, but both teams are clearly still trying to find their footing in terms of a consistent offense. Both teams have put up lopsided numbers this season while also getting closed out, so this may be a case of whichever team can find their rhythm early will end up successful.

We have to give the slight pitching edge to the Red Sox and their advantage at home. The Red Sox are also more consistent when it comes to the rest of their pitching staff and it wouldn't be very wise to bet on the White Sox much this season as they're projected to finish near the bottom of the MLB. This will be a common theme this season, but we'll fade the White Sox and go with Boston at home in this one.

Final White Sox-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Boston Red Sox -1.5 (-152)