These two teams are playing very similarly. Maryland is just behind with one more loss compared to Wisconsin It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Wisconsin-Maryland prediction and pick.

Maryland is 16-5 after starting the season with notable wins against Villanova, Ohio State, UCLA, Nebraska, Illinois, and Nebraska. This team goes as Derik Queen goes. The Terrapins are a wild card of a team this season in the Big Ten, and they can make a big statement in this matchup against Wisconsin. These teams are very similar, and Maryland can get the upper-hand.

Wisconsin is 16-4 entering this game, with big wins against Arizona, UCF, Pitt, Butler, Iowa, Rutgers, Ohio State, USC, and Nebraska. They have also lost recent games to Michigan, Marquette, Illinois, and UCLA. They are a wildcard of a team this season in the Big Ten. John Tonje and John Blackwell are the keys for this team. This is a big game to get ahead of Maryland in the Big Ten for the Badgers.

Here are the Wisconsin-Maryland College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Wisconsin-Maryland Odds

Wisconsin: +4.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +152

Maryland: -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 152.5 (-115)

Under: 152.5 (-105)

How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Maryland

Time: 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT

TV: BTN

Why Wisconsin Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Badgers' defense has been inconsistent at best this season. They allow 70.3 points per game, 41.6% from the field, and 31.2% from behind the arc. Nolan Winter and Steven Crowl are the two Badgers averaging at least five rebounds with 5.9 per game. Steven Crowl leads the team in blocks with 0.6 per game.

Finally, Max Klesmit leads the team in steals at 1.1 per game. The Badgers have a defense that has not been as impressive this season. They should find some success against Maryland's offense, but overall this will be a struggle against the Terrapins and how well they have played this season.

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Wisconsin's offense has been solid this season. They score 82.5 points per game, have a 47.2% field goal percentage, and a 36.2% three-point shooting percentage. Wisconsin is also eighth in adjusted offensive rating at 122.9 on KenPom. Five Badgers are averaging over double digits in scoring, with John Tonje leading the team with 18 points per game. Four different Badgers average at least two assists per game.

Then, Max Klesmit leads the team in assists at 2.8 per game. The Badgers have the talent and coaching on offense to score on anyone and they should do it against Maryland in this game, even on the road and despite Maryland having one of the best defenses in the Big Ten.

Maryland's offense has been one of the best in the Big Ten. They scored 83.4 points per game, had a 48.8% field goal percentage, and a 36.5% three-point shooting percentage. They are 19th in adjusted offensive efficiency with a 119.1 rating on KenPom. Five Terrapins are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Derik Queen leading with 15.2 points per game.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie also leads the team in assists at 4.7 per game. The Terrapins have been dominant on this side of the court as one of the best offenses in the Big Ten and they should score easily on Wisconsin in this matchup because the Badgers have not been that impressive on defense and Maryland might be able to start an avalanche on them.

The Terrapins' defense has been great this season. They allow 65.4 points per game, 41.7% from the field, and 31.4% from behind the arc. Then, they are 24th in defensive rating with a 95.9 rating on KenPom. Julian Reese is playing well down low this season and leads the way in rebounding with 9.2 per game and in blocks with 1.5 per game.

Finally, two different Terrapins average at least one steal and Gillespie leads the team with 1.9 steals per game. Maryland has the defense to matchup with Wisconsin very well, even with the Badgers excelling on offense. Maryland has the upper-hand in this matchup.

Final Wisconsin-Maryland Prediction & Pick

Wisconsin has the offense to score on Maryland, but they can't defend the Terrapins consistently. Maryland is much more well-rounded and they get this game at home. They alos have more depth and athleticism and thanks to Derik Queen and Ja'Kobi Gillespie can matchup against John Tonje. Maryland wins and covers at home and stays near the top of the Big Ten.

Final Wisconsin-Maryland Prediction & Pick: Maryland -4.5 (-105)