After years of partnership with Adidas, Beyoncé and the sportswear brand are parting ways with Ivy Park, the singer’s athleisure brand. Ivy Park was originally launched in 2016 through TopShop but in 2018, Beyoncé acquired 100% of the brand after Philip Green’s company faced allegations of sexual harassment, bullying, and racism.

The collaboration with Adidas was aimed at creating an inclusive unisex line that catered to both men and women. However, creative differences have emerged between Ivy Park and Adidas, leading to the decision to part ways, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. Beyoncé is eager to chart her own path and maintain creative freedom, which was reportedly difficult under the Adidas partnership.

The split comes amid disappointing sales figures for the Ivy Park clothing line. The brand’s sales plummeted 50% in 2022, generating just $40 million compared to $93 million in the previous year. Adidas had hoped that the line would perform at the same level as Kanye West’s Yeezy brand, but the clothing and sneaker line was reportedly losing money for Adidas. According to the Wall Street Journal and Billboard, half of the merchandise produced for five of the last six Ivy Park releases went unsold.

Beyoncé decided to separate ivy Park from Adidas and venture off into her own lane BUT let us never forget these iconic ivy park moments that broke the internet EVERYONE WANTED THOSE DAMN BOXES😭 pic.twitter.com/SBkl11Cxfq — ShayFobic (@bbeyfobic) March 23, 2023

Despite the disappointing sales figures and split with Adidas, Beyoncé remains committed to Ivy Park and plans to reclaim her brand. She previewed her latest Adidas x Ivy Park collaboration, Park Trail, in Dubai in January, a day before she performed a private concert in the city. Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour kicks off in May in Stockholm and winds its way through Europe, with stops in Cardiff, Edinburgh, and Paris, among others, before returning home to North America. The tour includes shows in major cities across the United States, including New York, Los Angeles, and Miami.