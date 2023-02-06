Real recognizes real. Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson sounded off with a heartwarming message to Beyonce after her record-breaking win at the 2023 Grammy’s, which installed her as the winningest artist in the history of the event.

“Congratulations to Beyoncé for breaking the Grammys recording for most Grammy victories of all time!! Incredible!,” Johnson tweeted Sunday night.

Beyonce set a new record for most Grammy wins when she picked up a win in the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for her record Renaissance (Via Lior Phillips of Grammy.com).

“After winning the award for Best Dance/Electronic Music Album, Beyoncé now holds the all-time record for most GRAMMY wins. While George Solti had previously held that incredible honor, Queen Bey has now overtaken the classical conductor thanks in part to her powerful 2022 record, RENAISSANCE. With 32 GRAMMY awards now in her trophy case — and the potential to add even more still to come this evening — the mega-star produced yet another unequaled GRAMMYs moment.”

That’s Beyonce’s 32nd career win at the Grammys. Indeed, she is really THAT girl.

Just like Beyonce, Magic Johnson is not a stranger to winning awards himself. After all, he is one of the most accomplished players in the history of the NBA both from individual and team perspectives. The Hall of Famer is a five-time NBA champion and three-time league MVP during his heydays in the NBA.

Apart from her win in the aforementioned category, Beyonce has also bagged awards for the Best Dance/Electronic Recording, Best Traditional R&B Performance, and Best R&B Song before her record-breaking victory.