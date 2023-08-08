Beyoncé had to pay a hefty price for her dazzling performance at FedEx Field on Sunday night. The superstar singer was charged $100,000 by the Metro to keep it running after its regular closing time, due to the rain delays that disrupted her Renaissance World Tour concert, Moco360 reports. But before she took the stage, her husband Jay-Z and her sister Solange Knowles enjoyed a casual brunch at Opal, a new coastal American restaurant in Chevy Chase.

The pair were joined by three other guests and arrived without a reservation around noon. They were seated in the main dining room near the open kitchen, where they spent hours chatting and laughing.

The owner of Opal, Danilo Simic, says he was surprised by their visit and does not know how they found his restaurant, which opened only a year ago as a follow-up to his Shaw eatery Nina May. “They just stopped by for brunch very casually. I guess they researched what are the good restaurants in DC,” he says.

Simic says he likes to protect the privacy of his customers, especially celebrities and public figures, who frequent his restaurant often. But he says Jay-Z was very kind and generous to the staff, and even offered to take a photo with them at the end of the meal. “Who doesn’t like to have to have a memory with Jay-Z? That was a very nice gesture from him,” he says.

The photo was posted on social media by Kelly Pace Hayes, a marketing and social media consultant, who praised Jay-Z for being so friendly and fun. “Jay-Z was laughing, clapping, being so kind to staff. Love to see it,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

It appears Solange and Jay-Z made it past their choppy history of elevator debacles.