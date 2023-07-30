Rap superstar Jay-Z has set his sights on a major sports venture, as he is interested in taking over Tottenham Hotspur, according to goal.com. The Premier League giants, valued at approximately £2 billion ($2.6bn), could be on the radar of the music mogul, who previously expressed interest in acquiring a stake in Arsenal.

The current owner of Tottenham, Joe Lewis, is facing legal troubles in the United States, where he is charged with fraud and insider trading. As the uncertainty looms over the club, rumors of a potential sale have gained momentum. Jay-Z, known in private life as Shawn Carter, is rumored to be leading a group of American investors eyeing an English football team.

Having a personal fortune of $2.5 billion, Jay-Z sees Tottenham as an attractive opportunity, considering the global reach and prestige associated with the club. An associate of the 53-year-old New York native revealed to Daily Express US, “More than a few of the very top clubs there – like Manchester United, Liverpool, and Chelsea – are now under US ownership, and Jay would jump at the chance of a controlling interest at board level somewhere with the global reach of Spurs.”

Although the reported asking price for Tottenham is £2.18 billion ($2.8bn), Jay-Z and his fellow investors believe it is achievable with their backing. The rap icon is no stranger to the world of sports ownership, as he is already a co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets NBA franchise.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jay-Z's interest in diversifying into soccer comes as no surprise, given his wife, Beyonce's, massive fortune of $540 million (£420m) and his prior curiosity in soccer when he named Thierry Henry as his favorite player.

While Joe Lewis's legal situation may influence the potential takeover, Jay-Z remains keen on the opportunity. His associate affirmed, “He [Jay-Z] believes this is achievable, especially with the backing of fellow investors.”

As the music legend explores this potential business venture, the football world awaits to see if Jay-Z will make a splash in the soccer scene with a historic takeover of Tottenham Hotspur.