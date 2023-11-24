Beyonce recently released a new trailer for her Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce concert film. The movie will be released worldwide on Dec. 1.

“Rum, now can I teach you a trick?” she asks her younger daughter who played the cameraperson to the superstar at the beginning of the trailer.

Scenes of her children are interspersed with concert backstage moments.

“Time is my biggest obstacle,” the singer intones.

“It's impossible to not realize how fast it's going when you're looking through the eyes of your children,” Beyonce says in a voiceover, as a photo of Blue Ivy, her oldest daughter, performing onstage appears.

As a video of legend Diana Ross' surprise performance on Beyonce's birthday show plays, she says, “I think about all of my heroes and all that they endured.”

“I know that all of my struggle and sacrifice is opening the door for the next. They are the new beginning,” she continues.

“I have nothing to prove to anyone at this point. We are creating our own world. This is my reward. Nobody can take that away from me,” she states as she concludes her voiceover.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce will open worldwide on Dec. 1. Before that, the fill will premiere in Los Angeles on Nov. 25 and in London on Nov. 30, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The film version of her record-breaking Renaissance World Tour was written, executive produced and co-directed by Beyonce herself. The concert film chronicles the 32-time Grammy Award winner's 57-show tour.

The concert tour started at the Friends Stadium in Stockholm, Sweden in May and ended at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia in August.

Renaissance is Beyonce's first world tour since 2016's The Formation World Tour. Tickets for the movie are on sale now.