Beyoncé has two premieres for her concert film Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé in London and Los Angeles.

Her highly anticipated film will have these premieres days before it's released to a worldwide audience, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé premieres

The U.S. premiere will be in Los Angeles on November 25, and the London premiere will be on November 30.

It follows her on her massive tour celebrating her Renaissance album, making her the most decorated artist in the Grammy Awards history.

If you're attending any of the premieres, the dress code for the London premiere states “formal opulence.” In Los Angeles, the dress code states, “Cozy.”

The biopic is coming in after Taylor Swift launched The Eras Tour in theaters, which was a massive success (and still going).

Beyoncé's new film has an official description of: “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé accentuates the journey of “Renaissance World Tour,” from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri. It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft. Recieved with extraordinary acclaim by International and U.S. media alike, Beyoncé's outstanding performance during “Renaissance World Tour” created a sanctuary for freedom, acceptance, and shared joy. Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who traveled across oceans to enjoy Club Renaissance. Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone's right to be themselves, close to home.”

If you get a chance to check out Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé in L.A. or London, consider yourself lucky, for seating will be limited.