For months it's been reported the Madison Square Garden Group has wanted Beyoncé for the Sphere. However, it doesn't appear that the “Texas Hold ‘Em” singer is heading to Las Vegas.
The New York Post is reporting that the Eagles are set to play a residency at the new high-tech Las Vegas venue. Talks with Beyoncé's team, however, haven't gone as well. The Post reports that the two sides have been in talks since November 2023.
Rumors that she could be playing a residency were fueled by a Verizon Super Bowl ad that saw her on top of the Sphere. A source speculated James Dolan's “hesitancy to splash out the millions needed to attract Beyoncé and produce the high-tech shows that fit The Sphere.”
Beyoncé is gearing up for the release of Cowboy Carter. She has released two singles in anticipation of the new album, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and “16 Carriages.” The new songs promise a new sound for the singer. It also marks her eighth solo studio album (she recorded five with Destiny's Child and one with Jay-Z).
She is also fresh off the “Renaissance” world tour. It was one of the biggest shows in 2023 and got a concert film made about it a la Taylor Swift's “Eras” tour film.
The Sphere
Reportedly, Dolan and Co. paid $10 million for U2‘s production. That residency lasted 40 nights from September 29, 2023, through March 2, 2024.
U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere was the band's first concert residency in Las Vegas. Their setlist commemorated Achtung Baby by playing it in full for the first time. Bono, The Edge, and Adam Clayton were joined by Bram van den Berg for the shows.
Phish and Dead and Company are both confirmed to take on the Sphere next. Thanks to The New York Post, it also appears that the Eagles are coming as well. Hopefully, Beyoncé and the Sphere can come to an agreement on a residency.