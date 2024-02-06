That's a hefty fine, indeed.

The Big 12 has come down hard on Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades, as the league reportedly has hit him with a hefty fine over his blistering tirade at the officiating in last Saturday's Baylor basketball game versus the No. 12 Iowa State Cyclones in Waco, per, Matt Norlander of CBS Sports

“Sources: The Big 12 has fined Baylor AD Mack Rhoades $25,000 for his comments Saturday on the officiating in Iowa State-Baylor.”

Drew was thrown out of the game after getting two technical fouls, one in each half, apparently for stepping outside the coaching box. For the first time in his over 700 games as a head coach, Drew was not able to finish a game because of an ejection. Fortunately for Baylor basketball, it was able to buck his early exit and held on to score a thrilling 70-68 victory.

Scott Drew ejected for… stepping outside the coaching box pic.twitter.com/LXWA2XQmoW — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) February 4, 2024

Rhoades did not take that ejection lightly, though.

“I'm not somebody that calls the officials or calls the league after every game,” Rhoades said amid the controversial ejection of the Baylor basketball mentor (h/t Myron Medcalf of ESPN).

“In fact, I never call when it comes to officiating. It's always about, ‘We need to play better, we need to execute better, we need to play tougher,' all of those things. But tonight was an embarrassment for this league. We have the best basketball league in the country, and the officiating tonight did not match it. Period. End of story.”

Baylor basketball improved to 16-5 overall and 5-3 in Big 12 play with the win over the Cyclones. Up next for the No. 13 Bears is another ranked opponent in the form of the No. 23 Texas Red Raiders at home this Tuesday.