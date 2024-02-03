Iowa State faces Baylor. Our college basketball odds series includes our Iowa State Baylor prediction, odds, and pick.

The Big 12 Conference is such a ferocious gauntlet of a league. Every night is a battle, no nights are cakewalks. This is the conference which has dealt the Kansas Jayhawks four conference losses in the first month of league play. This is a conference in which newcomers such as UCF and Cincinnati have scored big wins and have shown they are not pushovers. This is also a league in which the Baylor Bears have endured a three-game losing streak. Yes, it happened: Baylor somehow lost three consecutive contests. This is a good team with a proven coach (Scott Drew), and yet the Bears went neary two weeks without winning. Baylor lost two overtime games plus another game decided by one basket. Baylor put forth one vigorous and persistent effort after another but was not rewarded for any of it. The Bears had to shrug off those setbacks and regroup for their most recent game at UCF earlier this week. Baylor was in another close game heading into crunch time. This time, the Bears were able to control the last four minutes of a game and grab a crucial win. We will see if this win resets Baylor's season and puts the Bears on a winning course, or if that UCF victory was merely a temporary measure of relief in the midst of a larger series of struggles.

Here are the Iowa State-Baylor College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Iowa State-Baylor Odds

Iowa State Cyclones: +2.5 (-105)

Baylor Bears: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 142.5 (-110)

Under: 142.5 (-110)

How To Watch Iowa State vs Baylor

Time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Iowa State Could Cover the Spread

The Cyclones have given Baylor trouble on the road in recent years. They have played the Bears well in Waco and have not been easy for BU to figure out. What might also help Iowa State in this game is that the Cyclones have not played since last Saturday. They did not play a midweek game, giving the team a few extra days of rest. That could prove crucial, especially since Baylor's game at UCF earlier this week created one of the longer commutes in the far-flung Big 12, which has a much larger geographical footprint due to the membership of four new schools this season. Baylor might be a little tired all while Iowa State is physically fresh. It could be just enough to make the difference for the Cyclones.

Why Baylor Could Cover the Spread

The Bears have struggled, but it's not as though they were playing bad basketball during their three-game losing streak. They were simply coming up a little short, not making the two or three key plays they needed to make to win an overtime game or a nail-biter at the end of regulation. After finally snapping the three-game losing skid by winning at UCF, Baylor has restored order and should be revived and energized for this home game against Iowa State, which might be slightly rusty after sitting around for a full week.

Final Iowa State-Baylor Prediction & Pick

Big 12 games are often coin flips. This feels like one. Stay away from it.

