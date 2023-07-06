Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has a lot on his hands. The departures of the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners are huge as the two are staple teams when it comes to his conference. However, he does not seem so worried about expansion or other losses they may incur.

Brett Yormark will have to discuss the Texas and Oklahoma departures again. The Big 12 media days are fast approaching in Arlington, Texas. However, the commissioner did give a little sneak peek at their outlook on the exits of both universities, per Spencer Linton of BYU TV.

“I’d like to stay at 14 [teams] even w/ the departures of Texas & Oklahoma. Candidly.” It’s not so much a number that we’re thinking about. It’s really more about the fit… that’s critically important.” – @Big12Conference Commissioner @brettyormark pic.twitter.com/8JkpXSHm0y — Spencer Linton (@Spencer_Linton) June 29, 2023

“I do not think stability and numbers are necessarily aligned. To me, I do think there is strength in numbers. But if we end up at 12, that is great. I would like to stay at 14 even with the departures of Texas and Oklahoma. Candidly, we will see if that is a possibility or not. But, I love 12 and the current makeup. In fact, I am thrilled with it. We are not chasing a number,” the Big 12 commissioner said.

He also added what traits and philosophies are guiding them with the new challenges of a smaller conference.

“Whatever happens, has to create value for the conference. It is not so much a number that we’re thinking about. It’s really more about the fit and I think that it is critically important,” Brett Yormark declared.

It is still not clear whether the Commissioner and his conference plan on expanding with other teams. Fans will only find out or get an update after their Big 12 Media Days conferences.