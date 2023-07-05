As the state of college football continues to figure itself, one of its greatest causes for confusion currently is that of conference expansion. Over the next couple seasons and beyond, we're likely to see a complete shift in the landscape of the sport through conference realignment. This includes the Big 12, who has already added four teams to their conference for this season.

The move was one of potentially a few for the Big 12 in attempts to replace top tier schools in Oklahoma and Texas, who are parting for the SEC in 2024. With the addition of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF, that will give the Big 12 a total of 14 schools this season. However, in hopes of keeping their power school credentials, they'll want to get back to not only 14, but presumably up to 16 schools similar to the SEC and Big 10, who are adding USC and UCLA to their conference next season.

Here are the likely schools that could join the Big 12:

UConn Huskies

All the football fans reading this are probably shaking their heads. UConn? Really? Remember, it's not just football. UConn is historically one of the best schools in college athletics, particularly in basketball where the men's team just won the national championship. With that being said, UConn is apparently on the Big 12's radar.

There is a belief among certain individuals that Brett Yormark, commissioner of the Big 12, intends to emphasize and reinforce the conference's basketball appeal. Additionally, there are indications that Yormark also plans to expand the conference's presence in the northeastern region, particularly targeting the lucrative New York market. UConn appears to fulfill all of these desired criteria.

This is a no brainer for UConn if it were to happen, who is looking for more revenue, even if they would have to pay $30 million in an exit fee to leave the Big East, according to CT Insider. It would also place their football program within an actual conference instead of independently, like they are currently.

Arizona Wildcats

Early in June, there were rumors swirling that two schools could be on their way into the Big 12. Well, Arizona was one of those schools.

The rumor started from a report on the daily sports radio talk show, The Swaim Show.

“Nothing becomes official until the #Pac12 gets their TV deal finalized, but now multiple sources tell us tonight that the #Buffs and #BearDown will move to the #Big12. No word on the #Utes and #SunDevils, but [Big 12 commissioner] Yormark may just take two and save some spots for #ACC teams,” Swaim said.

We're already in July and the Pac-12 has yet to finalize any sort of television deal, which has to be overly concerning if you're any of the schools in that conference. The Big 12, however, is just waiting to pounce and poach schools like Arizona and others. This also adds to the emphasis on becoming a strong basketball conference with the Wildcats addition.

Arizona State Sun Devils

The ACC looks to be staying intact — at least for now — after approving a new revenue model based on performance that's set to take place during the 2024-2025 academic year. So, if Big 12 commissioner Yormark can't wait for the ACC to implode any further, and the Pac-12 is in shambles, it makes the most sense to go after Arizona State if Arizona is for sure on the board, right? In state rivalry's are precious commodities in college sports, being one of the many things that makes the sport great. We've already had to live without Texas and Texas A&M for a decade, don't deprive us of the Duel in the Desert as well.

Colorado Buffaloes

Far and away the biggest appeal to the Big 12 currently in their intentions of conference expansion has to be Colorado. That's certainly not because the Buffaloes have done anything of merit recently, it's all because of their new head football coach, Deion Sanders.

Since his arrival in Boulder, Coach Prime has brought with him a cavalcade of flair, controversary and most importantly, relevance back to a program in Colorado that had not witnessed anything of the sort in quite some time. It's why the Pac-12 is probably begging him and the Buffs to stay, hoping his presence alone can help strike the television deal required to keep the conference within the ranks of other Power 5 conferences, or better yet, a working, living conference at all.

Whether Colorado decides to return back to their former conference home in the Big 12 is almost entirely up to Sanders' appeal and decision. Higher ups at the University of Colorado have to know what they have in him and what money making potential he carries. He's the true decision maker, no one else.

The crazy part is that bringing in Colorado, believe it or not, brings a sense of legitimacy to the Big 12 in the midst of Texas and Oklahoma's departure. You couldn't say that before Sanders' arrival.