They may have rose to fame as a teenaged boy band that had their own Nickelodeon series, but now the serious green that Big Time Rush is rolling around in is money, not slime.

The band, despite a nine year hiatus before announcing their reunion ahead of an upcoming summer concert tour, seems to be doing pret-ty, pret-ty good for itself, according to financials from Celebrity Net Worth.

Big Time Rush put out four seasons of their hit Nickelodeon show and three studio albums, before going on hiatus in 2014. Then, in 2020, the band reunited virtually, uploading covers of “Beautiful Christmas” and “Worldwide.” In July 2021, Big Time Rush made it official and announced the band was back together and planning to tour again. Now, almost two years later, the group is releasing their first album since reuniting, entitled “Another Life,” as they gear up for their summer touring schedule.

So now that they're all one big time happy family again, let's bring up how much money they're all worth! That never drives a wedge in relationships, right?

Logan Henderson, or Log-Hend as probably no one calls him (but if they start, you heard it here first!), tops the band with an estimated worth of $10 million. This is probably due to the fact that L-son (another catchy nickname possibility) ventured into a solo music career after Big Time Rush broke up. His first solo album, called “Echoes of Departure and the Endless Street of Dreams – Pt. 1,” dropped in May 2018.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Frontman Kendall Wright, meanwhile, is projected to be worth around $8 million. Wright has continued acting, and also had a short-lived reunion with a former bandmate, guitarist Dustin Belt, forming Heffron Drive, during his downtime from Big Time Rush.

Carlos PenaVega is also apparently worth $8 million. PenaVega too went solo after BTR fame, releasing a single (in Spanish), “Electro,” in early 2014. He has also continued acting, and competed on Season 21 of Dancing with the Stars.

Finally, James Maslow is valued at about $6 million. And you'll never guess what he's been up to since Big Time Rush days — a solo career, acting, and reality TV show appearances! Okay so maybe you did guess it.

Nevertheless, I hope it's been a big time rush for you to learn what these former (and potentially future) teen music/TV stars are worth. If anyone reading this is worth less, holler if you'd be interested in teaming up to form a successful boy band (asking for a friend).