In November 2021, Odell Beckham Jr. made headlines for more than just joining the Super Bowl favorite Los Angeles Rams in the middle of the season. The star wide receiver signed a one-year deal worth $750,000 after getting waived by the Cleveland Browns, but what generated more buzz was how he chose to be paid.

Instead of taking his salary in traditional currency, Beckham partnered with Cash App to receive his NFL paycheck in Bitcoin. At the time, Bitcoin was trading at around $64,293 per coin. Financial experts called the move from Beckham reckless given the market's volatility, but now he's getting the last laugh.

Odell Beckham Jr.'s patience on Bitcoin is paying off big time

During the “crypto winter” of 2022, Bitcoin's value dipped to $20,000 per coin, losing over three times its value. Fast forward today, its value is at an all-time high, surpassing $120,000 per coin as of this writing.

“Sooooo bitcoin is at an ALL TIME high today…safe to say we're still happy with our decision, “Beckham tweeted on X, which included a photo of Bitcoin's current value.

As per CLLCT Media founder Darren Rovell, Beckham never touched the money he made from the Rams and invested in Bitcoin. If he decided to cash out today, his $750,000 salary would now be worth approximately $1.4 million.

With the millions he already has, it wouldn't be surprising to see Beckham Jr. ride this wave even further to see how far his $750,000 can really go.

Beckham Jr. isn't the only NFL player to invest his NFL earnings in Bitcoin

The NFL is no stranger to having athletes make unconventional business moves. Aside from Beckham Jr., recently retired Russell Okung was actually the first player to opt to have a huge chunk of his salary paid in Bitcoin back in 2020 after his previous requests were denied. He used $6.5 million of his earnings and invested in Bitcoin when its value was around $28,000. Today, Okung's $6.5 million is now worth over $20 million. Soon, other NFL players like Aaron Rodgers, Saquon Barkley, and Sean Culkin also jumped on the BTC train.

In the world of sports and finance, sometimes the bold moves could end up being the smartest contract decisions ever made.