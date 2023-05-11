The NFL schedule is being released tonight, and as usual, some individual matchups have been revealed. The latest announcement by the NFL is that the Las Vegas Raiders will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead Stadium on Christmas Day on Nickelodeon and CBS.

The NFL introduced the Nickelodeon broadcasts a couple of years ago when the channel broadcasted the NFL playoff game between the Chicago Bears and the New Orleans Saints. The Saints beat the Bears on that day. Nickelodeon broadcasted a game on Christmas last year between the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Rams, so the network broadcasting on the holiday has become a regular thing. It is called the “Nickmas Game.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It makes sense to showcase a superstar in Patrick Mahomes in the Nickmas Game to try to get younger fans hooked on the NFL. It will be interesting to see if the Raiders can rebound from a disappointing 2022 season. The team made many interesting moves, like moving on from quarterback Derek Carr, replacing him with Jimmy Garoppolo. They also traded tight end Darren Waller and brought in wide receiver Jakobi Meyers as a weapon.

Luckily, whether the Raiders are in the playoff hunt or not, NFL fans will be treated to seeing one of the best wide receivers in the league in Davante Adams. You could do a lot worse than a matchup between Patrick Mahomes and Davante Adams on Christmas Day. Hopefully the matchup means something for both teams, and it is competitive on the day.