We're back with another prediction and pick for Sunday's slate of BIG3 action from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. This next game features two teams on the bubble as Tri-State (3-4) takes on the Enemies (4-3). Check out our BIG3 odds series for our Tri-State-Enemies prediction and pick.

Tri-State comes into this game after a bad loss to Power last week. They're the last team to make it into Week 8 and will need to win from here-on-out to have any sort of chance at winning the league. Captain Jason Richardson will look to carry his team as they try to get this win as slight underdogs.

The Enemies are coming into this game after a bad loss to 3's Company, who are no longer in league contention. They could've really used the win last week, but are now fighting for their playoff lives. The Enemies hope that they can heat up from three-point and advance as one of the best shooting teams in the league.

Here are the BIG3 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

BIG3 Odds: Tri-State-Enemies Odds

Tri-State: +2.5 (-110)

Enemies: -2.5 (-110)

Over (93.5) rounds: -110

Under (93.5) rounds: -110

How to Watch Tri-State vs. Enemies

Stream: BIG3.com

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET/ 11:00 a.m. PT

Why Tri-State Will Win

Jason Richardson looked like the MVP of the league as the season got going, but it's clear that his team will only go as far as he takes them. He's cooled off since and Tri-State are coming to realize that this league can't be won on the back of any single player. It'll take a full team effort from them in this one if Dr. J's squad wants to have a shot at the playoffs.

To win this game, Tri-State should look to lock up the perimeter and prevent the Enemies from getting good looks from three. The Enemies struggle mightily when their three-point shots aren't falling down, so forcing bad shots and rebounding strong could be the path to victory for Tri-State. If Jason Richardson can get his three-point shot to fall, they should win this game as the underdogs.

Why Enemies Will Win

The Enemies have been living by the three, and last game they unfortunately died by the three. Still, they continue to be one of the sharpest shooting teams in the league and realize that they can cut deficits in a hurry if their shots are falling. It may take a different approach in this game to find success as Tri-State typically plays solid defense. The Enemies should look to use their speed advantage and work the ball around the arc.

The Enemies could win this game with their rebounding down low. Isaiah Austin has been a menace rebounding the ball for them, so look for him to kick it out quickly as they try to free some shooters up. They'll need to stand tall in the defensive paint as Tri-State drives to the hoop. The Enemies are the bigger team down low so they should look to use that to their advantage.

Final Tri-State-Enemies Prediction & Pick

This is going to be an extremely fun game highlighted by the shooting of both teams. Expect the Enemies to get out to an early lead here as the favorites. However, Tri-State won't go down easy and it's guaranteed that Jason Richardson will be doing everything in his power to keep their playoff hopes alive. This game is likely to go down to the wire, but we'll side with the slight favorites to get the win in this one.

