You'll flop, er, flip, for this list of the biggest floppers in NBA history!

If there's one thing all NBA fans can agree on, it's that nobody likes a flopper. The NBA has tried fines, suspensions, and this year, its most stringent rule change yet to deter the practice.

Known officially in the league as Secondary Theatrical Exaggerated Movements — or S.T.E.M. (not to be confused with the ultra-trendy Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics classes your children are encouraged to take in school) — flops even garner technical fouls this year.

But while isolated floppers have been called out here and there over the years, there has yet to be a definitive historical record to adequately shame the biggest floppers in NBA history.

That task falls on us here at ClutchPoints today. But let's be clear. This list isn't completely derogatory. There is a subtle art to flopping… on occasion. It's cheap, but when it works and results in a foul call, there is some value in it. Still, floppers are infuriating and deserve to be called out for it.

Some of these floppers may even flop just from reading this article.

The 10 greatest floppers in NBA history, ranked from 10 to 1

10. Dillon Brooks

Sure, Dillon Brooks has infamously professed to poking bears, but let's delve into what he does after said bear is poked. If you ask the Lakers, they might say he goes into his own hibernation while the bear goes unimpeded to his desired destination, wondering why Brooks woke him up in the first place. But I'd argue that as soon as the bear wakes up and turns to look at Brooks, Brooks flops.

This metaphor is getting messy though, and sticky, so let's just say that Brooks' current bully status as the NBA's favorite player you love to hate sometimes obscures his credentials as a premiere flopper.

Brooks has been famously flopping ever since his college years as an Oregon Duck. Brooks even had a viral flopping moment for the Ducks well before his NBA fame which became national news. So just remember that before he was poking bears, he was a flopping duck.

9. Lance Stephenson

When Lance Stephenson wasn't whispering sweet nothings into LeBron James‘ ear, he enjoyed annoying LeBron in other ways as well, including flopping. Stephenson wasn't so much a pest to LeBron as he was a class clown, trying to distract the school valedictorian in any way he could.

When nothing much else would work, Stephenson resorted to flopping anytime LeBron was in his vicinity. It was a noble effort, but one that eventually got tired. But just when you were about to fall asleep, Stephenson was there to slap his own face, get a foul call from it, and wake you back up again! Stephenson eventually took his comedy act on the road to other players besides LeBron, and wound up with a career of highlights up there with nearly any comedian with a Netflix special.

8. James Harden

Harden has always been the king of drawing the foul. His mind-boggling ability to create contact with a defender whenever he wants might make you groan, but it's landed him on the foul line thousands of times. It even forced a rule change to discourage players from leaning into defenders and making non-basketball moves to draw faux-fouls.

Once Harden wasn't able to go to that chestnut anymore, he doubled down on his flopping on the opposite end of the court. He still got to hear that whistle he loves so much, and the extra padding he's developed the last few years on his derrière have made for a soft landing pad.

Perhaps he even grew that beard to hide his wry smile when you get called for a charge against his flippant flops.

7. Manu Ginóbili

Manu, while always fun to watch as the Argentinian sensation for the San Antonio Spurs, wasn't always the prettiest. Even when he was making shots (which was quite frequent and a big reason the Spurs won four championships with him), it never looked that beautiful. You just admired that somehow he got the ball to go in despite not having the smoothest athleticism on the court.

Manu's unsubtle movements and lack of finesse carried over to his less-flattering basketball maneuvers as well, such as his flopping. Maybe Manu didn't flop more than the average player, but you certainly noticed it more when Ginóbili flopped. It was just so… floppy.

If he was just a few years older, Manu could have easily been cast in those “I've fallen and I can't get up!” Life Call medical alert bracelet commercials.

Eventually Manu flopped so hard that he flopped that big wavy mop of hair right off of his head altogether, so that seems like punishment enough.

6. Robert Horry

Robert Horry is the definition of clutch, having buried a slew of big crunch time three pointers for the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, and San Antonio Spurs over his illustrious career. His Gumby-like frame allowed him to contort himself and shoot from every angle, position and corner of the court.

It also made him able to fall down and pop back up again pretty easily. But this led him down a slippery slope to the occasional flopping tendency. Jeff Van Gundy called Horry out for this predilection during a memorable Western Conference Finals broadcast when the Spurs were playing the Jazz. Still, with all the game-winning shots Horry hit over the years, he could be forgiven a few flops.

5. Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley is a great defensive player. He doesn't have a game of his own so much as he enjoys throwing you off of your game. His main defensive strategy is to antagonize you, and if that means getting right in your face and then flopping over at the slightest hint of contact, so be it.

He's basically the NBA equivalent of Chris Farley's reaction in Tommy Boy when David Spade opens his crudely reattached car door after Farley breaks it at the gas station. As soon as the refs blow that whistle for an offensive foul, Beverley puts on his best “What'd you do?!” face. Hard to be too mad at a guy who conjures a great Chris Farley memory.

4. Chris Paul

Chris Paul, the longtime star of those State Farm commercials, should be regarded as a great actor in general (come on, he played both Chris Paul and Cliff Paul!). He's also a politician — having served as the president of the National Basketball Players Association for eight years — another profession prone to lying.

It should come as no surprise then that flopping is part of his genetic makeup. Paul has always been great at selling foul calls, whether it's really there or not. You generally love Chris Paul while he's on your team, and hate him when he's not (and at this point he's been on almost everyone's team at some point).

Plus Paul pretty much got his just desserts for flopping when Steph Curry made him the poster child for ankle breakers with this move below, so let's go easy on him.

3. Bill Laimbeer

Bill Laimbeer is widely regarded as the dirtiest NBA player of all time, and with good reason. As part of the “Bad Boys” Detroit Pistons in the 80s, Laimbeer made a new enemy in every town the Pistons played in. If Facebook was around in the 80s, Laimbeer would have found himself in a social network of one.

But playing dirty didn't always mean throwing elbows and other cheap shots. Sometimes it meant egregiously selling non-charges as fouls. Not sure if Laimbeer was doing this to draw the whistle like most floppers, or just to anger whoever he was guarding because that seemed to be his M.O. in life, but Laimbeer flopped quite a bit. Sometimes he even flopped and dragged someone else down with him.

And nowhere were Laimbeer's flops more obvious than in Game 3 of the 1990 NBA Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers, when Laimbeer drew a whopping 12 foul calls en route to a Detroit victory. Check out Kevin Duckworth's relatable reactions to these increasingly ridiculous Laimbeer flop foul calls as the game goes on.

2. Vlade Divac

I wasn't in the delivery room when he was born, but I think it's a safe bet that Vlade Divac came out of the womb flopping and never stopped. If he ever gets an inspirational Disney+ sports biopic about him, the first act will be about how he learned to flop as a child and realized he had a unique knack for it, followed by an extended second act montage of him harnessing his flopping powers with an expert flopping coach (set to a remix of Naughty by Nature's “Hip Hop Hooray” called “Flip Flop Hooray” by Vlade by Nature — someone with music editing skills, please make this happen on TikTok!), and building to an exciting act three where Vlade flops his way across the NBA and somehow makes a career out of it.

In case my point isn't clear enough, Vlade flops a lot. He made it into an art form. An infuriating-to-watch, repetitive, tedious art form. If you didn't say “Really, Vlade?” at least three times a game while watching him, you weren't watching close enough. For all these reasons and more, Vlade Divac makes the list at number two.

1. Vlade Divac

Surprise! Floppy Vlade is such a flopper he needs to occupy not just one, but both of the top two spots on this list. Sorry, Vlade, I say it lovingly — having grown up watching you do it night after night for the Lakers in the early 90s on KCal 9 (shoutout to Stu Lantz and the late, great Chick Hearns)! The jello wasn't the only thing jiggling in these games, Vlade wiggled and jiggled his way across the court, selling every last flop until he'd get that whistle to blow.

Then, after being traded for Kobe Bryant — yes you heard that right, a massive flop of a trade — Vlade eventually landed on the Sacramento Kings and was such a good flopper, he nearly flopped the Kings into the NBA Finals if not for an epic Game 7 Western Conference Finals overtime effort from Shaq and Kobe. Then the Kings hired Vlade to draft other floppers after he retired.

The great thing about Vlade Divac though is that, in hindsight, he can admit he was a massive flopper. Check out Flop or Not with Vlade Divac on the Sacramento Kings YouTube channel for a good, self-effacing laugh.

Other than being the biggest flopper in NBA history, or perhaps even in spite of it, Vlade was a lovable player, and his reputation has only grown since — as a very respected front office executive. We all have our flops, er, faults, so in the spirit of the season, let's forgive Vlade his.