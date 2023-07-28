Lance Stephenson is popular for many things. However, there's no denying that he will forever be remembered for the viral and meme-worthy moment when he blew into LeBron James' ear during Game 5 of the 2014 Eastern Conference Finals between the Indiana Pacers and Miami Heat.

Previously when asked about why he did it, Stephenson said that he only wanted to win. The veteran NBA journeyman doubled down on that in a recent interview with Bally Sports' NBA Insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson, emphasizing that he was just “playing hard.”

“Just playing hard, man. We were trying to win a Championship playing hard against one of the greatest players to ever play basketball, so you know I bring it all. I brought the New York out and trying my best to stop him. So we won that game, that's all that mattered,” Stephenson told Scoop B at the And 1 Open 1 at Kingdome in Harlem, New York City.

Paul George the GOAT & NOT MJ-LeBron is confusing! Lance Stephenson reveals why young people like PG13: "He brings it every night. He works hard, he's a great shooter, great off the dribble & he plays great defense." Our chat at @ballysports ➡️ https://t.co/bhAwpPkO2c — pic.twitter.com/0YfbjWNTPP — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) July 28, 2023

For what it's worth, it did seem to work in that particular game. LeBron James finished with just seven points on 2-of-10 shooting from the field. Lance Stephenson outscored the Heat star as well, finishing with 12 points as he helped the Pacers avoid elimination and force Game 6.

While Indiana eventually lost the series, that particular moment between Stephenson and Lance has lived until today. Whenever Stephenson gets interviewed, the LeBron ear blow is something that often comes up.

It's definitely a funny story. And making things more interesting, Stephenson and James eventually became teammates with the Los Angeles Lakers, albeit for just one season.