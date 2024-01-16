The Cavs won't trade Donovan Mitchell at the NBA Trade Deadline, but they could get him some help.

There are a little more than three weeks to go until the annual NBA trade deadline, and the Cleveland Cavaliers, like most teams, are expected to be open for business. No, that doesn't mean the Cavs will be looking to trade Donovan Mitchell. Instead, it's quite the opposite, with sources saying that Cleveland has rebuffed any offer teams like the Miami Heat or the Brooklyn Nets have made for Mitchell. If anything, the Cavs won't look to explore a possible Mitchell divorce until this summer at the earliest, when the star guard said he'd entertain a possible contract extension with the team.

So, instead of trading Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland will build further around their superstar shooting guard and the other key stars at the top, like Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

When looking at the overall depth chart for the Cavs, they're more or less locked in outside of Mitchell, Garland, Mobley, and Allen, with Max Strus, Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, Georges Niang, and a mix of Sam Merrill, Craig Porter Jr., Dean Wade or Tristan Thompson rounding out the rotation.

On paper, it feels like the Cavs shouldn't be overwhelmingly active leading up to the trade deadline, considering how locked in they are, right?

Although Cleveland remains competitive most nights and is on an inside track for a top-three record in the Eastern Conference, there's still a gap between them and the Boston Celtics or the Milwaukee Bucks, the proverbial Beasts of the East.

Overall, the Cavs are 0-3 against the Celtics and Bucks this year, with another contest between Milwaukee and Cleveland coming soon. The Cavs are a very good team with the potential to be great, but until they crack through against the best the East offers, Cleveland is stuck in a holding pattern.

While the Cavs don't have the assets for a total retooling to make them the best team in the East, there is still a way for Cleveland to improve their rotation, especially if they run into either Boston or Milwaukee in the playoffs.

In today's modern NBA, three-point shooting at either forward position is a premium commodity. Although the Cavs have some shooters that fit the mold with Strus, Niang, LeVert and sometimes Wade, there's always room for improvement to take Cleveland's game to the next level.

Depending on how much moving and shaking the Cavs are willing to do, there are a few plausible options available on the trade market. Either or both of Brooklyn Nets forwards Royce O'Neale and Lonnie Walker IV could be in play for Cleveland, with neither commanding a substantial asking price.

If the Cavs are willing to move on from Okoro, who is in the middle of a contract year, then the Charlotte Hornets may be willing to part with P.J. Washington, sources tell ClutchPoints. Similar sources say that now that injuries have totally hamstrung the Memphis Grizzlies, Luke Kennard and Ziare Williams, two players Cleveland has been interested in acquiring in the past, could be available for the right price.

Again, even if the Cavs could acquire any available combination of the aforementioned players, it doesn't suddenly make them leapfrog the Bucks or Celtics. But, adding depth to a team that's rostering Ty Jerome and Damian Jones, two players not in the rotation, and held up a roster spot for Ricky Rubio, who never played for Cleveland, is something the Cavs need. Adding shooting and rebounding on the perimeter moves the needle for Cleveland and, come playoff time, makes the Cavs even harder for opponents to game plan for, a stark contrast from how last season ended.