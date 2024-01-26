Will Dejounte Murray, Bruce Brown, Zach LaVine, and Malcolm Brogdon all be dealt ahead of the NBA trade deadline?

If we know anything about the 2024 NBA trade deadline, it is that there is going to be plenty of movement. It is quite possible that there won't be many All-Star talents on the move, like we saw last season with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving finding new homes. This is especially true after Pascal Siakam was already traded to the Indiana Pacers.

However, plenty of notable names remain on the market, players who could swing the balance of power in either conference. Dejounte Murray, Zach LaVine, Bruce Brown, and Malcolm Brogdon are just a few of the experienced, impactful players who have heard their names come up in NBA trade rumors over the last few weeks. Any of these players could wind up being the difference in a team's chances of making a real playoff push this season.

The NBA trade deadline is in exactly two weeks. Since the Toronto Raptors traded Pascal Siakam, the only other trade involved Terry Rozier going from the Charlotte Hornets to the Miami Heat. The waiting game continues for many teams as they attempt to barter their way to lower prices ahead of the deadline. The problem here is that if you wait too long, you may miss out on the player you want.

So, how do all the recent rumors around the NBA impact the current state of the trade deadline? Plus, which rumors actually hold weight pertaining to their feasibility? Murray and the Atlanta Hawks continue to be one of the major dominoes that have yet to fall, so let's kick things off there.

Dejounte Murray sweepstakes heats up

There is a lot to discuss pertaining to Dejounte Murray and the Hawks. For starters, the former All-Star guard remains likely to be dealt ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Atlanta is looking to cut down on some of their long-term costs, and they do not really see Murray as a viable fit alongside Trae Young after trading a haul to the San Antonio Spurs to get him in 2022.

A handful of teams around the league have reached out to the Hawks over the course of the last month regarding Murray, most notably the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks. Los Angeles has already discussed the framework of a deal involving D'Angelo Russell, rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino, their 2029 first-round pick for Murray, and additional draft compensation, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. This offer was not received well by the Hawks due to the fact that they have no interest in Russell.

While he is still viewed as a top priority for the Lakers, league sources told ClutchPoints recently, general manager Rob Pelinka and Los Angeles' front office will need to get a little more creative with their offer if they are to acquire Murray. Here's a new look at how the Lakers could land the coveted combo guard.

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: G Dejounte Murray, F Wesley Matthews

Atlanta Hawks Receive: G Markelle Fultz, G Jalen Hood-Schifino, LAL 2029 1st-Round Pick (Unprotected), LAL 2025 2nd-Round Pick (Unprotected), LAC 2025 2nd-Round Pick (Unprotected, via LAL)

Orlando Magic Receive: G D'Angelo Russell

The one team the Lakers should be trying to get involved in a potential three-team trade involving D'Angelo Russell is the Orlando Magic. With how well the Magic have played this season, it only makes sense for them to want to add a dynamic secondary scorer alongside Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. It is also no secret the Magic could use a little bit more help in their backcourt since they don't seem to have a true point guard.

While Markelle Fultz would not be much use to the Hawks other than a facilitator in their second unit, the former top overall pick is in the final year of his contract. Should the Lakers be willing to attach some second-round picks to this deal for Atlanta, there is a strong possibility the Hawks would deal Murray to Los Angeles. The question here is whether or not the Magic, or any other team in the league, would be willing to take on Russell, knowing he will likely opt into his player option for next season.

This is the main holdup in trade discussions for the Lakers surrounding Murray.

Bucks targeting Dejounte Murray?

Other than the Lakers and Knicks, several other teams around the NBA have been linked as suitors for Murray in recent rumors. The Golden State Warriors, Brooklyn Nets, and Orlando Magic have all been mentioned as possible landing spots for the two-way guard. However, one of the more intriguing teams to be brought up in rumors pertaining to Murray is the Milwaukee Bucks.

After firing first-year head coach Adrian Griffin and hiring Doc Rivers, it appears as if the Bucks are open to anything not involving Damian Lillard or Giannis Antetokounmpo at this trade deadline in order to improve their championship outlook. Murray is certainly the type of player the Bucks could use in their title pursuit, but what would Milwaukee have that could entice the Hawks?

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: G Dejounte Murray

Atlanta Hawks Receive: F/C Bobby Portis, G/F Pat Connaughton, POR 2024 2nd-Round Pick (Unprotected, via MIL), MIL 2027 2nd-Round Pick (Unprotected)

This is probably the best offer the Bucks would be willing to make for Murray, unless they are willing to give up Brook Lopez. Should Lopez be available, there is definitely the possibility for a three-team trade to occur. The Houston Rockets were a team interested in Lopez during free agency, but that interest may have dissipated with how well Alperen Sengun has played and given the veteran's contract with Milwaukee.

Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton are the two most believable trade assets the Bucks could look to utilize over the course of the next two weeks. If they were to be shipped out in a trade to the Hawks, Portis would suddenly become a prime candidate to be flipped again. Atlanta could potentially pocket a first-round pick from a contending team looking for frontcourt help in the event they land and look to trade Portis.

The problem with the Bucks' pursuit of Murray is Milwaukee owns zero tradable first-round picks. Atlanta is said to want at least one first-round pick for their guard, making this scenario more unlikely than the one seen above with the Lakers. While it's possible for the Bucks to get involved in the Murray sweepstakes at this NBA trade deadline, it is hard to imagine the Hawks being interested in Portis, Connaughton, and mediocre second-round picks.

What will the Raptors do with Bruce Brown?

Similar to the Dejounte Murray situation, the Toronto Raptors have options in terms of what to do with Bruce Brown. The difference here is that, whereas the Hawks want to trade Murray, the Raptors are open to the idea of keeping Brown past the NBA trade deadline, sources said. As a result of being dealt to Toronto as part of the Siakam trade, Brown's salary can't be aggregated with others this season. The 27-year-old can still be traded by himself to a new team ahead of the deadline in two weeks.

Brown can bring a lot of value to many playoff-contending teams around the league, given his two-way nature of play. Not to mention, Brown proved to be an instrumental part of the Denver Nuggets' championship run a season ago. On the books for $22 million this season, followed by a $23 million team option for next season, Brown has the ideal contract many teams in this league are looking for. In addition to proving worthy right away, any team that possibly trades for Brown could look to flip him again for an All-Star-like talent on a larger contract in the offseason.

The Knicks and Lakers have been the two teams most linked to Brown and the Raptors leading up to the deadline. Whereas it appears as if Los Angeles is prioritizing Murray at the moment, New York has had their eyes on Brown dating back to the offseason when he was a free agent.

While his contract is significantly larger than what the Knicks could have offered him in free agency, Brown is still attainable seeing as Evan Fournier remains on New York's roster. A package of Fournier, Quentin Grimes, and draft assets is what the Knicks are dealing with right now pertaining to Brown, and anyone else they would like to pursue ahead of the deadline.

Outside of the Knicks and Lakers being possible suitors for Brown, the Dallas Mavericks were recently brought up as a potential landing spot by HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. In addition to being interested in Brown when he was a free agent this past summer, the Mavs could use a utility player who can fill the gaps alongside Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Instead of presenting an actual trade package here, let's break down what the Mavs have and what the Raptors could potentially be interested in. The Mavs currently own four first-round picks in 2025, 2026, 2027, and 2028. Both first-round picks in 2026 and 2027 can be traded outright in a potential trade deadline deal. Dallas also has some intriguing young talents, such as Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, and rookie Olivier-Maxence Prosper.

Would the Mavericks be willing to give up either Green, whom the team has not made available in trade talks through the years, or Prosper? Out of the three players listed above, Dallas would most likely value Green and Prosper above Hardy. The problem here is Hardy only makes $1.7 million and the Mavs would need to find a way to come up with roughly $13 million more in salaries since they are hard-capped. Dallas would need to send out close to $18.5 million in salary to remain below the tax line.

The financial implications the Mavericks are working with right now make this NBA trade deadline challenging for them. Grant Williams, Richaun Holmes, and Maxi Kleber could be traded given their respective salary sizes, but the Raptors are looking for value in any potential deal they do involving Brown. If Dallas were to offer their best for Brown, this hypothetical trade would include the likes of Holmes, Prosper, or Hardy. From the Mavs' perspective, this would be way too much value to give up for a secondary talent given the potential of their young players.

Although Brown would be a smart trade target for them, the logistics of getting a deal done may be too much to overcome for the Mavericks.

Zach LaVine finds a new home

Pistons Receive: G/F Zach LaVine, G Quentin Grimes

Bulls Receive: G Jaden Ivey, F Doug McDermott, F Joe Harris, DET 2027 1st-Round Pick (Lottery-Protected, conveys two years after prior obligation), NYK 2027 2nd-Round Pick (Unprotected)

Knicks Receive: G/F Alec Burks, G Monte Morris

Spurs Receive: G/F Evan Fournier, BKN 2025 2nd-Round Pick (via NYK)

Before flying off the handle and talking about how a four-team trade like this will never happen, let's break down the logistics. Ahead of the NBA trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls would like to move on from All-Star Zach LaVine. This has been apparent in NBA rumors since the very start of the year, and his contract is viewed as a negative long-term asset. With this said, the Bulls are not going to be giving up LaVine just for the sake of making a trade over the course of the next two weeks.

Chicago is wanting an actual return for LaVine in a potential trade rather than just expiring contracts and whatever they can get at this point, according to Bulls insider K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago. Trading for LaVine is going to wind up being a burden for any team in this league, especially since the $40 million he makes this season is his smallest contract value over the next several years.

Almost no team in the league has expressed interest in LaVine to this point. While there have been a few playoff-contending teams mentioned in the same sentence as the Bulls All-Star, his contract makes it almost impossible for him to be moved at the NBA trade deadline. However, one team that has had conversations with the Bulls regarding LaVine is the Detroit Pistons, according to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic.

As Edwards states, the Bulls were looking at a package of Bojan Bogdanovic and one of the Pistons' young talents: Cade Cunningham, Ausar Thompson, Jaden Ivey, or Jalen Duren. Detroit has no interest in trading any of these four recent draft picks, which makes things complicated in discussions with the Bulls.

If the Pistons actually want to get LaVine, they are going to have to part ways with one of these young players. In doing so, Detroit may be able to hold onto Bogdanovic, instead offloading the other veterans on their roster in what could turn into a multi-team trade, as displayed above.

If the Pistons were to give up Ivey in a scenario for LaVine, the Bulls could be willing to overlook Bogdanovic being included in the framework of this deal. Joe Harris and Doug McDermott are both in the final years of their respective contracts, giving the Bulls over $30 million in salary relief entering the offseason. Ivey suddenly becomes a focal point of Chicago's backcourt next to Coby White, and the team could potentially look to move Lonzo Ball's salary in the offseason.

The interesting aspect of this hypothetical four-team trade revolves around the Pistons and what type of draft assets they have. As of right now, the Pistons owe a 2024 first-round pick to the New York Knicks, and that pick is heavily protected. Seeing as Detroit is in last place, they will retain their pick and instead be in line to give the Knicks their 2025 first-round pick that is protected 1-13. Protections on this draft pick run all the way through the 2027 NBA Draft, where the Pistons would give New York a 2027 second-round pick if the protections continue to take over.

Technically speaking, this means that the Pistons' first-round picks from now through 2027 are locked up. There is a slight catch here in terms of how Detroit can still make their draft picks tied up by this protection actually available. As outlined above, the Pistons can trade their 2027 first-round pick to the Bulls in a trade for LaVine, but the stipulation surrounding this pick would be that it doesn't convey to Chicago until two years after the obligation to New York is fulfilled. Basically, this means that if the Knicks were to secure the Pistons' 2026 first-round pick instead of the one in 2025, the Bulls would be getting their 2028 first-round pick instead of 2027.

As for the rest of this proposal, the Knicks land Alec Burks and Monte Morris, two impactful veterans in the final years of their respective contracts, at the cost of Quentin Grimes, Evan Fournier, and two second-round picks. By landing Burks and Morris, the Knicks would open up roughly $20 million they could spend and play around with in the offseason. Fournier then goes to the San Antonio Spurs, where he can be an experienced mentor for Victor Wembanyama and others.

The Bulls move LaVine and get a young backcourt talent in return, the Pistons get LaVine, the Knicks add veteran depth, and the Spurs net a second-round pick while also having Fournier's contract to play around with in the offseason. There are definitely positives for all four teams here.

Kings upgrade two-way play

Kings receive: F Dorian Finney-Smith, F Royce O'Neale

Nets Receive: G/F Kevin Huerter, G Davion Mitchell, SAC 2025 1st-Round Pick (Top-10 Protected), SAC 2024 2nd-Round Pick (Unprotected)

The Sacramento Kings continue to hover between a team that can actually make noise again in the Western Conference and a team that will have to earn its playoff stripes via the play-in tournament. Compared to last season, the Kings have lost a little bit of their touch on offense with Kevin Huerter's offensive decline. Not to mention, Sacramento still has a glaring weakness on defense that will limit their overall playoff potential.

When looking around the league at potential options the Kings can consider ahead of the NBA trade deadline to try and improve on both ends of the court, it is hard to pinpoint the exact value where this organization wouldn't have to give up key assets. The Brooklyn Nets appear to be open for business pertaining to all of their veteran players. Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O'Neale are two names popping up in rumors ahead of the NBA trade deadline, with both players having numerous suitors around the league.

It does appear as if the Kings are one of these teams with interest in both players. Finney-Smith and O'Neale are capable 3-and-D types of talents who would really fit in with Mike Brown's system, hence The Athletic's Sam Amick linking them to the Kings.

The best part about pursuing the two veterans from Sacramento's perspective is they are both cost-friendly. Finney-Smith may have two more years, including a player option, on his contract past the 2023-24 season, but he is only making $13.4 million right now. For O'Neale, he is in the final year of his contract at $9.5 million. The Kings are still a pretty inexperienced team when it comes to the postseason, which is why Finney-Smith and O'Neale could be perfect secondary contributors.

Basically, the Nets' mindset on moving either player comes down to what they will be getting in return. Brooklyn is an organization that does not want to rebuild right now. Instead, they want to utilize the talent on their roster to try and find long-term fits alongside Mikal Bridges, who the organization believes will be an All-Star within the next couple of years. Outside of this season, Huerter has always been a reliable three-point shooting threat and one of the better catch-and-shoot talents in the league.

For the time being, it may make sense for the Nets to have a player like this next to Bridges on their roster, especially since his $15.6 million salary slot could be valuable in a future trade. Davion Mitchell is another player who can present value given his defensive abilities. A first-round pick for Finney-Smith and a second-round pick for O'Neale would also be conveyed to the Nets in this trade.

The two big question marks revolve around other offers the Nets may be getting for Finney-Smith and whether Brooklyn will find more value moving forward with either Finney-Smith's contract or that of Huerter's deal. It is quite possible that other teams around the league will be willing to give the Nets more immediate value than Huerter and Mitchell, making a trade for Finney-Smith less likely for Sacramento than pursuing O'Neale by himself.

Malcolm Brogdon heads to The Big Apple

Knicks Receive: G Malcolm Brogdon

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: G Quentin Grimes, G/F Evan Fournier, MIL 2025 1st-Round Pick (Top-4 protected, via NYK), CLE/UTA 2024 2nd-Round Pick (More favorable, via NYK)

Alongside Bruce Brown, Dejounte Murray, and Alec Burks, Portland Trail Blazers veteran Malcolm Brogdon is another guard who has been linked to the Knicks in recent weeks. Brogdon was traded to the Blazers this past offseason in the Jrue Holiday deal, yet his time with Portland is likely to be short-lived. The Trail Blazers are rebuilding and have both Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson in their backcourt, leaving little room and reason for Brogdon to hang around.

What happens if the Knicks are unable to get Brown or Murray ahead of the trade deadline? Their next best option would obviously be Brogdon, the NBA's 2022-23 Sixth Man of the Year. Behind Jalen Brunson, the Knicks do not have a reliable playmaker right now. Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart could do the heavy lifting if Brunson got hurt, but the Knicks would be in a lot of trouble if this occurred. Brogdon has the ability to play with or without the ball in his hands on offense and is an all-around smart player on both ends of the court.

In terms of what value Brogdon holds on the trade market, many around the league anticipate Brogdon being attainable in trade packages including an upcoming first-round pick. The good news for the Knicks is they have plenty of draft assets to offer up, as well as a trade package that equals Brogdon's financial value.

The salaries of Evan Fournier and Quentin Grimes combine for $21.2 million this season, almost even with Brogdon's $22.5 million salary. When looking at the Knicks' draft picks, they could easily package the Milwaukee Bucks' 2025 first-round pick with a 2024 second-round pick, which would be the more favorable pick between the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft.

There is truly no reason the Blazers shouldn't want a package like this for Brogdon. They would be getting a first-round pick, plus a youthful talent in Quentin Grimes who has shown flashes of his abilities as a perimeter-oriented threat. Not to mention, Fournier's contract can be voided in the offseason for instant cap relief. The Blazers can make out well in a deal with the Knicks ahead of the NBA trade deadline.