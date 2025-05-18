The Atlanta Braves have been without Ronald Acuna Jr. for almost a year. The superstar Braves outfielder tore his ACL on May 26 last season. Acuna Jr.'s road to recovery has been a long one, but he showed he's not far away from his return. It's good news for Brian Snitker's team, who needs their leader to rejoin the lineup alongside Ozzie Albies.

Acuna Jr. is currently in the minor leagues and hit a 430ft. solo home run for the Gwinnett Spinners. The moment was captured by the team's social media team and Braves fans were excited to see their star make a highlight play.

WELCOME BACK, RONALD ACUÑA JR. A 420FT @SoFi RONNIE ROCKET TIES THIS BALL GAME. pic.twitter.com/pKHytK1wDI — Gwinnett Stripers (@GoStripers) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

His come back would complete Atlanta's offense, which is in dire need of an injection of energy. Both he and star pitcher Spencer Strider missed the majority of last season, leaving the Braves unable to continue the success they enjoyed in 2023.

Strider will make his return next week against the Washington Nationals. Acuna Jr., on the other hand, needs a couple more weeks before he can return to the majors.

Their team is doing a good job treading water with their best players out. The Braves are just above .500 at this point in the season, giving themselves a great opportunity to take off once Strider and Acuna Jr. return.

Snitker's players are confident that Atlanta can turn things around, but the team will be cautious. Strider pitched one game before finding himself back on the injured list. Acuna Jr. has a high risk of re-injuring his ACL if he returns before he is ready. Outfielders demand a lot from their lower bodies, making injuries more likely at their position than almost any other.

The Braves are excited to get their players back and start making noise in the National League East. If Acuna Jr.'s home run is any indication, Atlanta could get a MVP-caliber boost.