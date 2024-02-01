The NBA trade deadline is only a week away

The NBA trade deadline is only a week away, which means teams looking to land a deal are most likely finalizing their decisions. There've been a number of head-turning moves as of late, some of which include Pascal Siakam's trade to the Indiana Pacers and OG Anunoby being shipped to the Big Apple in exchange for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. And right now, rumors are heating up involving the Dallas Mavericks and another NBA star, namely, Kyle Kuzma.

According to multiple sources, the Mavs have registered a consistent trade interest in Kuzma, per NBA insider Marc Stein. Dallas had also reportedly made runs in the past for other Washington Wizards players such as Daniel Gafford and Deni Avdija.

Despite a Luka Doncic-Kyrie Irving tandem, the Mavs are having trouble cementing themselves as a top team in the West. The team is currently eighth in the standings, holding a 26-22 record, and it would make sense why another scorer like Kuzma could be eyed. This season, the forward is averaging 22.0 points and 6.5 boards a game for the Wizards, holding the highest scoring average in the team so far.

With a quiet season, the Wizards could be open to any sort of trade

Regardless of his numbers, the Wizards are having a very quiet season, and it may be attributed to the team's overall performance. Washington only hauls down 40.5 rebounds per game — dead last in the league. Additionally, (also on a per-game basis), the team ranks 27th in offensive rebounds (9.1) and 26th in defensive boards (31.4). Furthermore, the Wizards currently hold a team plus/minus of -9.0 (28th in the league)

With an abysmal losing record, one could speculate why the Wizards are holding no one out of possible last-minute trades, even their stars. Reports of the team exploring trade options for Kuzma have surfaced, and there's still a bit of time left for suitors to opt for a deal.

If the Mavs manage to land Kyle Kuzma, they could finally have a “big three” that might bring their play up to the next level. As the clock slowly counts down to February 8, the wait won't be long to see if the Wizards will indeed ship their prized scorer.