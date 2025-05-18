The Chicago Sky did not get off to a good start to the 2025 WNBA season, as they were embarrassed, 93-58 by the Indiana Fever in both teams’ season opener. But despite the final score, one of the major talking points following the game was the flagrant foul committed by Caitlin Clark on Angel Reese.

Following the game, Sky head coach Tyler Marsh stood up for Angel Reese when he was asked about the flagrant foul from Caitlin Clark, as per Chicago State of Mind Sports.

“I think it’s a little misrepresentation to ‘calm her down,’ I think emotions were high on both sides,” Marsh said during his postgame press conference. “I think Angel reacted in a way that any of us would react in a moment like that. For her, I think, and for us it’s just the understanding we are all in this together. We got her back, in that locker room and on this coaching staff, and it’ll continue to be that way throughout this season.”

The incident occurred late in the third quarter when Reese seemingly had an uncontested look under the basket. As Reese gathered herself to go up for the shot, Clark fouled her hard at the last moment, preventing the basket and sending Reese flying to the floor. Reese was visibly upset and had words for Clark while others attempted to play peacemaker.

Clark was eventually hit with a flagrant foul for the act. At that point in the game, the Fever led the Sky, 56-42. Despite the blowout loss, Reese finished with a double-double in her first game of the season. She had a team-high points and 17 rebounds while shooting 5-of-14 from the field and 1-of-2 from the three-point line.

Last season, Reese averaged a double-double with 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds. She set a few WNBA records while receiving one first place vote for the league’s Rookie of the Year Award.