Atlanta Falcons rookie running back Bijon Robinson could see an increase in red zone touches as the team pushes for the playoffs

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson has had an interesting season so far. The Falcons rookie has put up decent numbers, averaging 5 yards per carry, but has only gotten 103 carries on the season. Head coach Arthur Smith has seemingly refused to give him the ball in red-zone opportunities, much to the chagrin of Falcons fans, and Bijan Robinson fantasy owners.

But that may be changing soon, according to Dianna Russini of The Athletic:

“Don’t give up on Robinson, because the Falcons haven’t. He’s not in the doghouse. He’s not hurt. He’s not in a funk. He’s just a rookie the team is hoping to encourage, protect and lean on during the second half of the season.

Robinson is in line to see plenty of opportunities, I’m told, including in the red zone. One source shared, “We are confident we will see the best of him down the stretch.'”

Perhaps it's true that Smith has been trying to protect Robinson over the course of his rookie season. But the Falcons are 4-5 and trying to make a playoff push. If that's to happen they need Robinson, their best route-runner and playmaker, heavily involved in the offense.

The Falcons are also set to get wide receiver Drake London back from injury this weekend against the Arizona Cardinals. London missed Atlanta’s Week 9 game, a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with a knee injury. London is the team’s leading pass-catcher both in terms of receptions and yards. In eight games, he leads the team with 37 catches for 438 yards. He’s also tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (two) with tight end Jonnu Smith and Robinson.

The Cardinals have the 28th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL, so Robinson could put up some big numbers if he's given the opportunity.