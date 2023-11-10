The latest Drake London injury update is good news for the Falcons ahead of their Week 10 matchup with the Cardinals.

The Atlanta Falcons are getting ready for a big Week 10 game against the Arizona Cardinals with quarterback Kyler Murray returning on the other side of the field. The good news for the Falcons is that after the latest Drake London injury update, the away team will have a return of its own.

Falcons WR Mack Hollins and CB Dee Alford OUT for Sunday against Arizona. DL David Onyemata is QUESTIONABLE,” Falcons ESPN beat writer Michael Rothstein reported before writing, “WR Drake London is GOOD TO GO.”

London missed Atlanta’s Week 9 game, a loss to the Minnesota Vikings, with a knee injury. The wide receiver is the team’s leading pass-catcher in terms of receptions and yards, which makes this Drake London injury update music to Falcons fans' ears.

Drake London is having another solid season for the Falcons

London, the Falcons' eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is having a solid second season in Atlanta. In eight games, he leads the team with 37 catches for 438 yards. He’s also tied for the team lead in receiving touchdowns (two) with tight end Jonnu Smith and rookie running back Bijan Robinson.

If the talented wideout continues racking up similar numbers in the second half of the season, he could finish with slightly better numbers this year than last. As a rookie, London had 72 catches for 866 yards and four touchdowns. Heading into the Falcons Week 10 matchup with the Cardinals, he is on pace for 74 catches for 876 yards and four touchdowns.

London and the Falcons head into their bye week after this game.