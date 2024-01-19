Will there be a Patriots reunion in Atlanta?

I have no idea if “poetic” or “ironic” is the correct word to use here, but as we inch closer and closer to Bill Belichick becoming the next head coach of the Falcons — which is what all signs seem to be pointing to at this time — there's certainly some “isn't it crazy how life works” sort of vibes regarding Belichick's potential arrival in Atlanta.

Fast forward to the present, and we've arrived at a situation where it's not only likely that Belichick will be coaching the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, but that he'll have the very same offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, and special teams coordinator on his staff as he did when the Patriots beat the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, according to a tweet from Mark Maske of the Washington Post.

‘Some within the league believe that if Bill Belichick does end up in Atlanta, his coaching staff with the Falcons could include Josh McDaniels, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge.'

Nearly seven years ago, Bill Belichick's New England Patriots trailed by the score of 28-3 in the 3rd quarter of the Super Bowl against the Atlanta Falcons. The game looked destined to turn into one of the most lopsided Super Bowls we've seen. But then something funny happened… the Patriots never lost their poise and continued to chip away at the lead. The score was 28-9 at the end of the 3rd quarter, and 28-12 with just under ten minutes to play. Atlanta got tight, New England kept coming, and suddenly, we're were all treated to the first overtime game in Super Bowl history. The Patriots prevailed by the final score of 34-28, a result that was simultaneously the greatest of Belichick's storied career, and the most brutal loss a team has ever suffered in the postseason.

Now, Belichick is reportedly planning on bringing familiar faces to Atlanta, if he is hired.

How will this work, when Falcons fans are confronted with the reality that the hopes of their franchise, which is starving for a Super Bowl win, lies in the hands of the very men who snatched away the Falcons' best shot of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy? Come to think of it, it's a little like Tom Brady potentially becoming a co-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, even as the Tuck Rule still haunts Raiders fans to this day.