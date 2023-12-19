The deal to make Tom Brady a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders is still waiting on approval from the league.

The NFL owners have still not voted on Tom Brady's proposed deal to become a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post.

The move for Tom Brady and the Raiders has been in the works since the summer. It seems that it is unknown when the move will officially happen. There is no sign of any sort of timetable regarding the owners voting on the move.

Brady has been seen at Raiders games in the preseason since then, but the move still has not gone through.

It was reported in October that the move hit a snag.

It will be interesting to track the process of this move going through. Mark Davis clearly values the influence Brady has, and that is why he would like to bring him on as a member of the Raiders organization. Mark Davis hopes that Brady can help him build the Raiders into a winner, even if it is not a huge role.

The Raiders are likely heading in a new direction this offseason, as they dismissed Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler during the season and promoted Antonio Pierce to head coach.

The team performance has improved since Antonio Pierce has taken over for Josh McDaniels, and it is possible that he could be retained, but it is unknown as of right now.

Brady could play an advisory role in the hires to fill the voids that are left at GM and head coach, but it will be interesting to see if the deal gets formally approved by owners by the time the season ends.