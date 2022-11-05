Bill Brashier, longtime Iowa football DC, passes away at 93

University of Iowa announced today that long-time coach Bill Brashier died at the age of 93. Kirk Ferentz shared a statement following the news of Brashier’s passing.

“Bill Brashier was a tremendous defensive coach,” said football head coach Kirk Ferentz. “Leadership was an integral part of every victory and championship our program achieved in the 1980’s and 1990’s, and I was honored to coach alongside him as a young assistant. He got the absolute best out of all of his players every single day. They loved and respected him as a leader and as a person.

“Bill was never flamboyant or flashy. He didn’t seek the spotlight. As a coach, he was without peer. On top of that, Bill was an incredible mentor to young coaches like Barry Alvarez, Dan McCarney and me. There was no better person for a young coach to be around. Mary and I send our heartfelt condolences to Bill’s wife, Ann, his family, his former players and all of his friends.”

During Brashier’s tenure with the Hawkeyes, Iowa won three Big Ten titles and made 12 bowl game appearances (three of which were in the Rose Bowl). Under his guidance, Iowa produced 40 all-Big Ten first-team selections and eight All-Americans. He was also a part of the staff in 1991 when Leroy Smith was named defensive player of the year.