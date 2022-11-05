NCAA Football
Bill Brashier, longtime Iowa football DC, passes away at 93
University of Iowa announced today that long-time coach Bill Brashier died at the age of 93. Kirk Ferentz shared a statement following the news of Brashier’s passing.
“Bill Brashier was a tremendous defensive coach,” said football head coach Kirk Ferentz. “Leadership was an integral part of every victory and championship our program achieved in the 1980’s and 1990’s, and I was honored to coach alongside him as a young assistant. He got the absolute best out of all of his players every single day. They loved and respected him as a leader and as a person.
“Bill was never flamboyant or flashy. He didn’t seek the spotlight. As a coach, he was without peer. On top of that, Bill was an incredible mentor to young coaches like Barry Alvarez, Dan McCarney and me. There was no better person for a young coach to be around. Mary and I send our heartfelt condolences to Bill’s wife, Ann, his family, his former players and all of his friends.”
“He was awesome,” said Bob Stoops told The Athletic. “I credit my career to Coach Brashier. He’s the one that got it started for me as a graduate assistant. He would put me on the board and tell me to explain and show me what I was talking about. So, he is incredibly special to me, no doubt.”