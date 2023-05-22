After a long construction process, the neighbors of Bill Gates have to be overjoyed with the latest update regarding his San Diego mansion.

TMZ reported that Gates’s mansion is completed and done with construction and that it’s ready to be moved into. Gates had reportedly had the entire 5,800 square feet home renovated and added a bevy of luxury items like solar panels. The house featured an amazing deck that spans the entire width of the property. The New York Post reported last year that the construction had upset the neighbors — some calling it a “nuisance” and “hindrance” and one claiming it prevented their baby from sleeping.

According to the New York Post’s report, the house was in “immaculate condition,” per a realtor who questioned why Gates would renovate the entire thing from the ground up. Gates had bought the estate with his now ex-wife Melinda for $43 million in 2020. The two have since divorced and insiders added that Gates intends to use the estate as his “summer bachelor pad.” In addition to this San Diego residence, Gates owns properties in Seattle and Palm Springs.

Bill Gates is known for co-founding tech and media giant Microsoft. The company was founded in 1975 by Gates and Paul Allen and has since become a force to be reckoned with in the tech world. They have a number of avenues including Microsoft Office, Xbox, Bing, and Microsoft Azure. After over 30 years with the company, Gates resigned from his day-to-day role at Microsoft and has since prioritized philanthropy and other projects.