Oregon football has landed a mix of college football recruiting wins and losses this offseason. The Ducks took a huge blow with their 2026 class Monday.

Viliami Moala, a top five talent from the state, decommitted from Oregon. The massive 6-foot-3, 340-pounder took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his decommitment. He also revealed he's moving to Alabaster, Alabama for his senior season.

Moala hands Oregon two key losses, though. He's the latest to pivot out of Oregon — joining four-star quarterback Jonas Williams (USC) and five-star EDGE Richard Wesley (Texas). He adds this loss for the Ducks: Moala was the No. 2 overall state of Oregon talent by 247Sports.

Now the Ducks have a huge hole to fill on the defensive line with Moala backing out of his pledge.

Notable Oregon results on recruiting trail

Head coach Dan Lanning and his staff have earned pivotal wins but also losses. Not just limited to the trio of Williams, Wesley and now Moala.

Yet Lanning recently pulled off one social media flex. His Ducks landed former Cal commit Tommy Tofi on Wednesday. The ex-Golden Bears pledge brings his own 340-pound frame to the offensive line.

But Oregon also whiffed on attempting to land two high-profile five-star quarterbacks. Jared Curtis chose Georgia over Oregon, while Ryder Lyons opted for BYU.

Lanning and his staff, however, have other prominent recruiting additions. Big 6-foot-7, 365-pound tackle Immanuel Iheanacho committed the day before the Fourth of July. The five-star chose the Big Ten champs over LSU and Penn State. Safety Devin Jackson added one more four-star to the Ducks' 2026 class.

Oregon features 13 hard commits for the '26 cycle. Safety Jett Washington out of Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas is the highest ranked recruit per 247Sports. The nephew of the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant verbally committed to Oregon on June 19.

But now Moala's departure will likely force Oregon to find a future big interior defensive tackle.