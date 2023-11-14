Billie Eilish gave a valid, NSFW rant regarding the unfair rules set on women compared to men. She didn't hold back.

Billie Eilish, the 21-year-old singer, spoke candidly in a recent interview about the intense scrutiny surrounding her body image and the gender-specific body shaming she has faced. In the Variety interview for The Power of Women issue, Eilish expressed frustration with the unfair expectations placed on women, especially those in the public eye.

Eilish addressed the double standards in the entertainment industry, noting that nobody critiques men's bodies in the same way women's bodies are scrutinized. She emphasized the diversity of body types for men, saying, “If you’re muscular, cool. If you’re not, cool. If you’re rail thin, cool. If you have a dad bod, cool. If you’re pudgy, love it!” Billie Eilish highlighted the supportive nature of women, stating that they appreciate people for who they are.

The Grammy winner opened up about her own experience with body image struggles, sharing that she often dressed in oversized and baggy clothes to hide her body from public judgment. She clarified that her choice wasn't about avoiding sexualization but rather protecting herself from the potential criticism.

Eilish boldly declared, “I have big boobs,” and expressed frustration with the reaction to her clothing choices, saying, “You wear something that’s at all revealing, and everyone’s like, ‘Oh, but you didn’t want people to sexualize you?’ You can suck my a**! I’m literally a being that is sexual sometimes. F*ck you!”

She acknowledged the existence of a double standard in Hollywood and placed blame on men for perpetuating a system that judges women based on appearance rather than character. Eilish concluded by sharing her journey toward self-acceptance, noting that her current confidence in not caring about being sexualized may stem from never feeling desired or desirable.