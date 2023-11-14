Billie Eilish detailed her relationship with fellow young pop star Olivia Rodrigo and her connection to Eilish's 'Goldwing' song.

It might not have been the upbeat hit of the summer like Dua Lipa's “Dance the Night”, but Billie Eilish's own Barbie song “What Was I Made For?” is having a well-deserved moment. She was interviewed about it in depth by the LA Times in an article published Tuesday, where a number of other related subjects came up — including her feelings about Olivia Rodrigo.

The interviewer asked if Eilish felt a kinship with Rodrigo, given that they both rose to fame in the pop world as teenagers. “I think everybody’s experiences are so individual,” Eilish explained. “Nobody has had anybody else’s life, you know? But I do feel a protectiveness over Olivia.”

Eilish then went on to explain that Rodrigo was even part of the musical inspiration behind one of her recent songs. “I have a song called ‘Goldwing’ from my last album that’s kind of about her,” Eilish admitted. “I’ve never said that to anyone. It’s not only about her. I was just thinking about her when I was writing it. She was coming up, and she was younger than me, and nobody had ever been younger than me,” she added, laughing.

“Goldwing,” from Eilish's 2021 album Happier Than Ever, has a religious motif to it — Eilish, who used to sing in the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, opens the song with a few lines from a hymn she used to sing as a kid. Then, the song takes on a darker note:

They’re gonna tell you what you want to hear

Then they’re gonna disappear

Gonna claim you like a souvenir

Just to sell you in a year

Eilish went on to further detail how these lyrics relate to her and Rodrigo. “Olivia was getting big, and she was just, like, this little dainty child,” said Eilish.

“I felt so nervous. I was worried about her. She came up in that acting world” — Eilish continued, referring to Rodrigo's background as a Disney Channel star. “And people are so weird. I don’t know — I just felt very protective over her. And I feel that way to everyone.”

Good to know that two of the brightest rising stars in the pop universe — Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo — are looking out for each other as their sound and popularity continues to grow.