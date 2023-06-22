Billie Eilish is not letting anyone tell her how to dress. In a new interview, the Grammy-winning singer told British Vogue about her new sexier appearance.

“I spent most of my life being very masculine and boyish, and recently, in the last couple of years, was kind of like, ‘You know what, I’m allowed to be whatever I want to be when I want to be it,'” Billie Eilish told the magazine.

“I don’t need to always prove to everyone that I’m a tomboy. Like, that is what I am, but I also am this kind of girl. I’m also feminine, and I’m also sexy, and I’m also cute, and I’m also just like, none of the above, and I’m just me.”

Not only her clothes but she said it also applies to her makeup, “I’m trying to be more comfortable wearing makeup, like a lot of makeup,” although she's “so scared of it.”

She explained that she was ready for a change and debuted it at the Met Gala per PEOPLE.

“It just was time,” the singer said on the red carpet per the publication. “It was time for this, and I feel like I've grown so much in the last few years.”

However, she said it was off feeling for her.

“I went back to the hotel and was just like, get this offfff me!” she told British Vogue. “I put on big The North Face pants, a big zip-up jacket, backward hat and some Jordans — and that’s how I feel the best. I feel so powerful like that.”

This is not the first time she has addressed people reacting to her change in appearance. She spoke about it an Instagram Story last month per PEOPLE.

“I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i'd be hotter if i acted like a woman,” she wrote in a clapback post. “Now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout.”

“You guys are true idiots,” she continued, calling her critics “bozos” who need to “let women rest.”

“Believe it or not women could be interested in multiple things.”