After only a few months of dating, Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have called it quits, TMZ learns. The singer’s representative confirmed that the couple ended things amicably and remain friends, putting to rest rumors that cheating played a role in the split. Both are currently single.

The relationship between Billie Eilish, 21, and Jesse Rutherford, 31, sparked after being spotted hanging out together in October. A few weeks later, the pair made their relationship Instagram official with a photo of them in a Halloween costume, dressed as a baby and an old man, respectively. They also attended events together and walked the red carpet as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022.

Eilish even gushed about her new beau in an interview with Vanity Fair, saying she was “really happy and excited” to be dating him and calling him the “hottest f—ing f—er alive.”

However, their relationship seems to have come to a quick end after Coachella in April, when they were last seen together cozied up under the festival lights.

Rumors began to circulate after the breakup that cheating may have been a factor. But Eilish’s representative put the rumors to rest, stating that the split was amicable and that there was no cheating involved.

The news of their breakup has disappointed fans who had been hoping that the couple would continue their romance. Nonetheless, both Eilish and Rutherford have moved on and are currently single. It remains to be seen if the former couple will cross paths in the future, either personally or professionally.