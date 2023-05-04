The 2023 NFL Draft is officially in the books. After three days full of surprises, 259 young players found out where they will start their professional careers. Six of them will be joining the Buffalo Bills. With hopes of finally winning the Super Bowl, the Bills might need these rookies to contribute right away. Still, the front office could go after more players in free agency,

During the 2022 regular season, the Bills finished with a 13-3 record and clinched the AFC East. This marked the third year in a row that they won their division.

After being considered a Super Bowl frontrunner throughout 2022, the Bills’ season came to an end in the AFC Divisional round. Buffalo was not a match for the Cincinnati Bengals, losing 27-10 despite playing at home.

So far in the offseason, the team made some important signings. Buffalo brought in guard Connor McGovern and running backs Damien Harris and Latavius Murray. While those players should be important for their goals, the Bills should still consider scouting the market to bring more contributors.

With those free agents plus their six new rookies, the front office addressed many of the team’s needs. However, the Bills could still add depth to some units.

With all that in mind, here are three free agents that the Buffalo Bills should target after the 2023 NFL Draft.

3. DE frank clark

While the Bills did make many important signings, they did not address the defensive line as much as the other areas. Other than bringing defensive tackle Poona Ford and drafting Tulane’s linebacker Dorian Williams in the third round, the front office mostly focused on re-signings with rotational pieces.

Because of that, Buffalo should still scout the market for the best defensive linemen that remain available in the free agency market. One of those players is defensive end Frank Clark.

The Michigan product played an important role in the Kansas City Chiefs’ success in recent years. He started 55 games across four seasons with the franchise, earning three selections to the Pro Bowl in the process. Most importantly, he was a starter in Kansas City’s two Super Bowl victories.

In 2022, Clark recorded 39 total tackles with 25 being solo and eight for loss. He also had 13 quarterback hits and 5.0 sacks plus a safety. He would end up forcing and recovering a fumble as well.

Due to his salary, the Chiefs opted to release him to clear some cap space. With plenty of playoff experience, Clark could be a valuable addition to Buffalo’s defensive line.

2. WR Kenny Golladay

Another area that the Bills could also go for depth is the receiving group. Although the team added Utah’s tight end Dalton Kincaid in the first round, it could still add more weapons to Josh Allen’s arsenal. One player that fits the mold is wide receiver Kenny Golladay.

In 2021, Golladay signed a big four-year, $72 million contract with the New York Giants. Unfortunately for them, Golladay did not meet expectations. This past season, he only recorded six catches out of 17 targets for 81 yards and one touchdown. He only played in 12 games as he fell out of the rotation in favor of Isaiah Hodgins and Marcus Johnson.

Due to his lack of production plus the other wideouts on the roster, the Giants ended up waiving Golladay.

The Bills have Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis as their main wide receivers. They also added Deonte Harty in free agency and Florida’s Justin Shorter in the fifth round of the draft. What makes Golladay an intriguing possibility is that he could be a cheap addition. Since he still has money to receive from his contract with the Giants, he could join the Bills on a friendly deal.

1. OT Isaiah Wynn

Regarding the offensive line, the team made key additions. Most notably, it drafted O’Cyrus Torrence out of Florida in the second round. It also signed David Edwards from the Los Angeles Rams to a one-year deal.

While the Bills did address the guard position, they could still use some depth at tackle. Based on the remaining free agents, one player that Buffalo should consider signing ahead of the 2023 season is offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn.

He has dealt with injuries for most of his career, which included him missing his entire rookie year. Last season, he appeared in just nine games for the New England Patriots both on defense and special teams.

Although he has limited time on the field, a fresh start could be a good option for him. Wynn could become a valuable backup for the Bills, which could come in handy later in the season, especially in the playoffs. With him on the roster, Buffalo would have someone with postseason experience who could eventually become a starter if needed.