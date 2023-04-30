The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, and the Buffalo Bills made six selections over the course of three days. How did Sean McDermott, Brandon Beane, and the Bills front office do? Here are the Bills draft grades for every pick, from Dalton Kincaid to Alex Austin.

Round 1, Pick 25 (From Giants via Jaguars): TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

The Bills had the No. 27 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, a draft that many experts believed had no more than 15 or so first-round-worthy talents. That means the Bills would have to get creative to fill one of their biggest needs in Round 1.

After Gabriel Davis’ disappointing 2022 campaign, Buffalo is in desperate need of a true No. 2 receiver to pair with Stefon Diggs and help Josh Allen. In this year’s draft, the WR options in the first round were sorely lacking.

The Bills would have had to move to pick No. 20 or higher to get the top wideout, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, and the Ohio State WR is far from a sure thing.

So, the Bills sat at No. 27 until they could sit no more, and with impact players dwindling, they traded up two spots (giving up a fourth-round pick) for Utah TE Dalton Kincaid.

Kincaid fell in the first round due to a deep TE class and a back injury that hindered him during his last year in college. However, if he has officially put the back problem behind him, the Bills draft may have produced a steal.

Kincaid is the best pass-catching TE in the 2023 NFL Draft, and he has the potential to be a true No. 2 option for Allen, even though he isn’t technically a WR. At worst, pairing Kincaid with TE Dawson Knox will make the Bills offense more multiple and diverse next season.

Grade: A

Round 2, Pick 59: OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

If Buffalo stayed at No. 27, Florida guard O’Cyrus Torrence would have been a legit option at that pick. The Bills need interior offensive line help, and from a talent perspective, Torrence was one of the best prospects at those positions in the 2023 NFL Draft.

After not drafting a Pro Bowl player since 2018, general manager Brandon Bean was under pressure this year to get some difference-makers in this draft. He took a risk with Dalton Kincaid, who dropped due to injury concerns in Round 1, and did the same in Round 2.

For Torrence, it wasn’t an injury, but the label “scheme-specific” that some teams tagged him with. The 330-pound guard isn’t going to pull and lead a back around the end, but in the Bills zone scheme, he’s a perfect fit who is going to maul defenders next season.

The second Bills draft grade is the same as the first as the team nailed both their Day 1 and first Day 2 selections.

Grade: A

Round 3, Pick 91: LB Dorian Williams, Tulane

Brandon Beane lost his perfect game in the third round, taking Tulane linebacker Dorian Williams. Williams is an OK prospect. He was a tackling machine for the Green Wave and ran a 4.49 40-yard dast at the combine, showing off his great speed.

However, he is undersized for the position at 6-foot-1, 221 pounds. Williams should be an excellent special teams player right off the bat, and if he can bulk up without losing speed, maybe he can become a starting LB in the league.

That could be a few years away, though, and the Bills need to replace Tremaine Edmunds now.

Buffalo was the victim of a run at this point, with linebackers Daiyan Henley, Trenton Simpson, and DeMarvion Overshown going in the six picks in front of Williams, but still, this isn’t a great pick in Round 3.

Grade: C

Round 5, Pick 150 (from Cardinals): WR Justin Shorter, Florida

Buffalo couldn’t get their WR prospect on Days 1 or 2, but they took a big swing on Day 3. Justin Shorter looks like DK Metcalf’s younger, bigger brother, and that’s promising. The 6-foot-4, 229-pound wideout is strong and physical and has decent deep speed.

He’ll have to show he can get separation underneath to become a starting NFL WR, but with his body, this is a solid risk at this point in the draft.

Grade: B+

Round 7, Pick 230: OG Nick Broeker, Ole Miss

Nick Broeker is a strong guard with below-average athleticism with the talent to someday become a starter. This is a decent depth move for Buffalo, but it gets knocked down in these Bills draft grades because, in Round 7, the team could have taken a risk on someone with more upside or with guard/tackle flexibility.

Grade: C+

Round 7, Pick 252: CB Alex Austin, Oregon State

This is the type of higher-risk, high-reward pick the Bills should have made a few picks earlier. Alex Austin is limited a bit by his speed, but he is a big corner who could become a useful piece for the Bills defense down the road.

Grade: B-